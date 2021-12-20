‘Canelo’ Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez make a luxurious party for their daughter with the theme of “The Little Mermaid” | News from Mexico

MEXICO-. Less than a month ago the son of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez He turned three years old and the Mexican boxer gave him a luxurious party in which he recreated an amusement park, but now it was his daughter’s turn “Mafer“.

It was last saturday when Maria Fernanda Alvarez, daughter of ‘Canelo’ Alvarez Y Fernanda Gomez, fulfilled four yearsAnd boy did she celebrate it big, as her parents threw her an impressive “The Little Mermaid” themed party.

The mexican boxer and the influencer they showed that it is not at all necessary to take their daughter to Disneyland for a pleasant birthday, since they brought the world of “The little Mermaid“to his daughter, in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Fernanda Gomez, the wife of ‘Canelo’ since May of this year and mother of the birthday girl, was the one who in her Instagram stories published dozens of images and videos of the party, in addition to Jaime Gonzalez, the exclusive party designer.

Tatiana sang at the party

It was Tatiana, the famous singer nicknamed ‘Queen of Children‘, the one in charge of setting the mood with her famous songs directed at kids, who has been nominated for five Latin Grammy Awards.

The eldest daughter of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez had her birthday in October: What was her gift?

Emily Cinnamon Alvarez, the eldest daughter of unified champion from super middleweight, fulfilled 16 years in October, who received as a gift from his father a huge bouquet of approximately 100 roses.