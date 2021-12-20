Carlos Marín, member of the Il Divo group, dies at 53 | Famous

Carlos Marin, one of the four members of the famous group Il Divo, died this Sunday, December 19, after having been hospitalized in serious condition for several days in the UK.
“With great regret we let you know that our friend and colleague Carlos Marín has passed away. Your friends, family and followers will miss you. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos’, read the messages that were published on the group’s Instagram and Twitter accounts.
What did Carlos Marín, a member of Il Divo, die of?
Since last December 8, the Spanish singer was reported as serious and hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Manchester Royal Hospital, in the United Kingdom, as reported by the newspaper El País.
According to the Spanish media, was intubated and was put into an induced coma. The artist was on a tour of those lands, but began to feel poorly health and was hospitalized, according to Universal Music sources.
The cause of his health and death were not revealed by the group, however, the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia published that the singer died as a result of covid-19. According to this medium, the artist was vaccinated.
This version coincides with the one that his representative gave to the TVE chain last Friday the 17th, who said that the musician had been infected with covid-19 and he was vaccinated.
Who was Carlos Marín, the member of Il Divo who has died?
The group was created by famed music producer Simon Cowell, who also powered One Direction. Carlos Marín entered in 2003 with a background that included a broad career as an actor in musicals such as ‘Los miserables’ and ‘La bella y la bestia’.
With Il Divo he recorded nine studio albums. The most recent is titled ‘For once in my life: a celebration of Motown’, released in 2021. The group reaches sales figures of nearly 40 million records worldwide, according to El País.
As a solo artist, the late singer released an album last year called ‘Portrait’ in which he included a ‘cover’ of Queen’s iconic ‘Bohemian rhapsody’.
