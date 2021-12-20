Controversy in goal annulled to Platense

The Platense began the second half of the final of the Apertura 2021 falling by the minimum against Alianza thanks to a goal from Duvier Riascos.

However, the Viroleño team came out very offensive in the complement, urgently to tie the game.

On minute 46, the roosters approached the rival goal with a corner kick. Victor Landazuri received the ball, headed it and put it into the capital’s net.

However, referee Ismael Cornejo annulled the score by signaling a foul by Steve Alfaro on Iván Mancía.

Landazuri ended up being booked for claiming his decision from the referee. About minute 54, the Colombian had his revenge and managed to score the goal of the partial tie.