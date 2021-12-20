Coronavirus | United States: More than 40 cases of COVID-19 detected on a cruise ship that arrived in Miami | Royal Caribbean | Symphony of the Seas | WORLD

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship returned to the port of Miami with more than 40 passengers and crew with covid-19, of which 98% were fully vaccinated, the company reported to various local media.

The 44 people who tested positive for covid-19 carried out on board were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms of the disease and were quarantined and treated during the trip, according to the company.

The Symphony of the Seas sailed from Miami on December 11 with 6,091 passengers, of which 95% had the complete vaccination schedule, for a one-week trip.

Royal caribbean He recalled that it requires its crews to be fully vaccinated and also to undergo weekly tests, while, to board, passengers over 12 years of age must also be fully vaccinated and present a negative test.

According to the company, the trips planned from now on for the Symphony of the Seas they will not be affected by what happened.

In a statement to USA Today, a spokeswoman for Royal caribbean, Lyan Sierra-Caro, also said that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) detected a case of the omicron variant of covid-19 in a passenger who traveled on that ship in early December.

The CDC asked that everyone who had reservations to travel in the US be notified of that fact. Symphony of the Seas and so it was done.

According to the CDC website, shipping companies that operate in USA They were notified of 1,359 cases of covid-19, one of them fatal, between June 26 and October 21, in compliance with the so-called Conditions for Navigation Ordinance (CSO).

The CDC noted that there have been several cases of passengers with symptoms who did not communicate it to the cruise companies during boarding or refused to do so while on the ship.

Last October, the CDC extended until January 15 the conditions for traveling on cruises established during the covid-19 pandemic from ports in the country, which expired on November 1.

Cruises are one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic in the US Given the number of infections registered on board these ships, for more than a year they could not sail from the country’s ports, which caused millions in losses to shipping companies .

