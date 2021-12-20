Discount program back to NYC to enjoy Broadway, attractions and even restaurants – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York City will offer a discount program called the Winter Field Trip for nearly a month, or NYC Winter Outing, for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy unique experiences.

The program, which runs from January 18 to February 13, will offer deals for hotels, restaurants, Broadway shows, museums, cultural institutions, attractions, performing arts and sightseeing tours.

The initiative brings together three of the emblematic programs of the tourism company of the Big Apple, NYC & Company: Restaurant Week, Broadway Week and Attractions Week. More information here.

New York City will offer a discount program called the Winter Field Trip for nearly a month, or NYC Winter Outing, for New Yorkers and visitors to enjoy unique experiences.

The program, which runs from January 18 to February 13, will offer deals for hotels, restaurants, Broadway shows, museums, cultural institutions, attractions, performing arts and sightseeing tours.

The initiative brings together three of the emblematic programs of the tourism company of the Big Apple, NYC & Company: Restaurant Week, Broadway Week and Attractions Week. In addition, it will feature Hotel Week for the first time, with reservations available at nycgo.com/hotelweek.

The Winter Field Trip seeks to create added value in all five boroughs while supporting the revival of the tourism industry nycgo.com/winterouting.

Some of the discounts are:

• 22 percent discount in hotels around the city.

• 2-ticket tickets for the price of 1 to Broadway shows, attractions, museums, cultural institutions, performing arts and sightseeing tours.

• Prix fixe menus at the best and most popular restaurants in all five boroughs.

One of the purposes of the campaign is to invite the Hispanic community to have the opportunity to get to know the Big Apple during this Christmas season.

From January 4 to February 13, 115 hotels in the five counties participating in Hotel Week will have reservations available with up to 22 percent off the nycgo.com/hotelweek business rate. The hotel menu has a wide variety, from major brands to unique independent hotels and options for all budgets, from moderate to luxurious.

Interested parties can access the details of the program on the nycgo.com/winterouting platform.