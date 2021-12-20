Duvier Riascos, Alianza FC’s top scorer: “Their coach (Platense) can’t call me, ‘Negro de M …”

Colombian forward Duvier Riascos explained the reaction that cost him expulsion in the final in the last minutes of regulation time. Despite that, he is the figure of this party

Duvier Riascos It was the great bet of alliance in this tournament and did not disappoint, by scoring the two goals with which they beat the final of the Apertura 2021 at Platense (2-1) and celebrated their 16th title in history in the First Division.

However, the Colombian was not only a figure, he also became the protagonist by leaving the game sent off, with a direct red card, by attacking someone from the rival coaching staff, throwing the ball at him in a mini brawl that took place between white players and the people from Platense.

When the game ended, the forward ran and in his celebration he went out to provoke the members of Platense, who had to be stopped so that the situation did not happen to more.

“This is for them to respect. This goes for them, because the coach can’t call me a black shit… I scored two goals for them and left them out. There is your black shit … “explained the Colombian about why his reaction was.

Coach Guillermo Rivera observes a recent game, in front of Platense. Photo EDH / Jorge Reyes

Then it was withdrawn by the members of the Alianza press and the player no longer gave any statements, only focusing on celebrating with his teammates and fans.

Riascos came to this tournament to reinforce the albos and ended up being the top scorer of the tournament, which made it concrete with the conquest of the 2021 Apertura champion title.