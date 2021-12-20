Eduardo Verástegui tests positive for COVID-19 a few days before Christmas

The well-known Catholic actor and producer Eduardo Verástegui reported through his social networks that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he will spend a “really different” Christmas without the company of his loved ones.

“Dear family, I want to share with you that today in Los Angeles I had a PCR test for COVID, and the result is positive. I will follow the quarantine protocol, as appropriate. I’m fine, no news other than the positive test. This Christmas will be really different, “said Verástegui in a tweet published during the early hours of Sunday, December 19.

And he added: “I will spend Christmas alone, but at the same time, I will be with all of you. I feel very close to those who have already gone through this situation or are doing it now. The Rosary continues to be my strength and God my security. And all of you, my company. I love you so much! God take care of us! ”.

Verástegui is a well-known defender of human rights since the inception and founder of the “Viva México” Movement, which is dedicated “to unite and strengthen the efforts of civil society in favor of fundamental human rights”.

The Catholic actor began a daily Rosary prayer campaign on March 22, 2020 through his official Facebook page that continues to this day.

Interviewed by EWTN Noticias in June 2020, Verástegui noted that he prays the Holy Rosary every day for the last 16 years.

“I pray to receive the strength, I pray to have a better vision, to calm me down, to calm me down, so that God bless me and I can fulfill the mission for which He created me,” Verástegui said on that occasion.