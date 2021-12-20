Francisco Lindor and Katia Reguero get married

The Puerto Rican baseball player Francisco Lindor Y Katia reguero they got married, announced this afternoon, Sunday, the now husbands in their respective social networks.

The couple reported their engagement on January 7, the same day Lindor was traded from the Cleveland Indians to the New York Mets.

“I promise to love you forever, until death do us part”wrote the young woman from Aguadilla on her social networks.

The message was accompanied by an image in which they are seen holding hands, staring at each other, during the night of the ceremony in the open air.

“I love you my dear wife”The Puerto Rican shortstop commented in the publication.

The bride wore a white lace dress, with a long candle and a tiara. Meanwhile, the athlete wore a cream and white outfit, with shiny black shoes.

Lindor and Reguero became parents on November 4, 2020, when their first daughter was born, Kalina zoé.

In a recent interview with The new day, the young mother revealed that the wedding would be a “quite intimate” and that, although she always wanted it to be in her beloved Aguadilla, for Katia it is very important that the Lindor family – who resides in Florida – can attend without major complications. For this reason, they preferred to do the ceremony in that state, where they also reside during the dead season.

Meanwhile, about the honeymoon he said that it would be a surprise for both of them, as they left it in the hands of a coordinator who was only asked not to go too far because it will be the first time that he is separated from Kalina for a while and wants to be together. back home to celebrate Christmas with their respective families.

After observing the increase in followers on his social networks after the fact that he was Lindor’s partner came out publicly, Reguero has used his platform to talk about the topics he is passionate about, including social justice, environmental conservation and human rights. .

The couple started talking in 2019, after Reguero finished his high school and planned to study law. Then, the young athlete began to write to him on Instagram.

“He called me on FaceTime every day and he worked hard for me to visit him… (After meeting him) I realized that I could talk to him about important issues, which was very important to me. Plus, it made me laugh. I could be in the worst mood and it always brought out a good mood, “recalled the Aguadillana in an interview with this medium.

That chemistry evolved, and in April 2020, amid the nearly four-month hiatus in the MLB season from the COVID-19 pandemic, she learned she was pregnant.