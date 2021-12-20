From ‘O Fenômeno’ to ‘O Empresário’: Ronaldo bought his second soccer team

The footballer facet of Ronaldo Nazario was successful and after retirement he became an entrepreneur with various businesses linked to sports, where he owns the Real Valladolid from Spain and now, he bought his second soccer team to expand his heritage.

‘O Fenômeno’ became the largest shareholder of the Cruzeiro from Brazil, where he was trained as a player and is in the Serie B of Brazilian soccer after several years in a soccer crisis that has left the team on the brink of disappearance.

As one of the largest and most historic soccer teams in Brazil, Ronaldo bought 52% of the club and paid 400 million reais, the equivalent of $ 70.2 million, generating surprise in the Rio de Janeiro country by the news and, indeed, mode, in Spain for being the main shareholder of Valladolid.

Brazilian media assured that the world champion striker in the United States 1994 and Korea & Japan 2002, was in the South American country in business meetings where the purchase of the Belo Horizonte team was confirmed. In recent days Ronaldo assured in an interview conducted for a podcast that he had been asked to buy a Brazilian soccer team.

“Many people in my chat ask me to buy the Cruzeiro, Vasco, Botafogo. They don’t know how much money they think I have. Soccer is profitable. The Cruzeiro is a money maker. If you do it minimally well, you wouldn’t need to be a genius, it would work. It is the idea of ​​sustainable management ”, Ronaldo pointed out to Flow Podcast.

Concern in Real Valladolid

The news of the purchase of the Cruzeiro has generated some concern within Real Valladolid, due to the surprise movement of Ronaldo who never gave clues or showed interest in this regard. However, it has been speculated that this is the beginning of an international group like the “City Group” or “Red Bull” who own several teams worldwide.