Gonzalo Plata starts again in victory for Real Valladolid | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

The tricolor spent 63 minutes on the field of play, was substituted a couple of minutes after the Blanquivioleta goal.

After causing a traffic accident at the beginning of the month and not appearing in the last two presentations of the Real Valladolid, Gonzalo Plata He started again this Sunday, in the victory of the Blanquivioleta club in the field of Real Sociedad B (0-2), on matchday 21 of the Second Division of Spain.

The young soccer player spent 63 minutes at the Anoeta stadium, leaving the field just a couple of minutes after the visit scored the first goal via Shon Weissman. Sergio León entered to replace the tricolor. Luis Pérez extended (90 + 6).

Gonzalo Plata caused an accident and doubled the allowed rate of alcohol in the blood

In the previous one, coach Pacheta anticipated that Plata (21 years old) would be given “another opportunity, which he must take advantage of” and could start as a starter or enter from the bench.

Plata came to Real Valladolid on loan from Sporting Lisbon and has since played twelve games and scored six times.

‘Has anyone ever wondered if Gonzalo Plata is a guy who has discipline?’ Carlos Tenorio said in October

On December 8, Plata suffered an accident in the center of Valladolid and the breathalyzer test, required by the local police, yielded a result twice that allowed, specifically 0.60, according to the main sports newspapers in Madrid, Ace Y Mark.

The next day, the footballer appeared before the media and apologized for having been “carried away at night.”

Sportingly, the tricolor is at a very high level and, before the accident, it was beginning to gain ownership based on goals and good performances. The second Spanish championship has 42 rounds and grants two direct tickets to reach first, in addition to a third quota for which it is competed as a repechage between four teams. Real Valladolid, with three points this Sunday, is in fifth place with 37 units. (D)