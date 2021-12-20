Guillermo Almada: They called me from Barcelona; We spoke with Carlos Alfaro Moreno to return, but we did not reach an agreement | Football | sports

The Uruguayan coach, champion of Ecuador in 2016, says that he was considered by the directive of the Canaries, a team headed by Fabián Bustos.

Coach Guillermo Almada, champion of Ecuador with Barcelona Sporting Club in 2016, said that he received the call from the Guayaquil institution and spoke with Carlos Alfaro Moreno, president, “To be able to return” to lead the Canarian team, which has Fabián Bustos as technical director since the 2020 season. There was no agreement finally.

“Yes, they called me from Barcelona. We spoke with Beto Alfaro Moreno, but we did not reach an agreement to be able to return to where I was very happy, “he said on the radio. Huancavilca the Uruguayan strategist, who this December linked up with the Mexican Pachuca.

The revelation of Almada confirms that the leadership of the bullfighters has looked for whoever was in the place of Bustos, national champion with the yellows in 2020 and semifinalist of the Copa Libertadores 2021. This December, Alfaro Moreno ruled out that the managers put “into question the continuity of the coach”; However, he said that it was possible to “open the fan, with all the right in the world; maybe out there handle another possibility “.

Almada was in charge of Santos Laguna, a Liga MX club that he joined in April 2019, after saying goodbye to the bullfighting team.

“At the insistence of Pachuca, we accepted, since they showed a lot of interest and now we work in this club,” added the coach this Sunday.

He also referred to the possibility that he would be chosen as Uruguay’s coach, after the departure of Óscar Washington Tabárez in November. “I discarded myself from the Uruguayan team, but it seemed disrespectful to offer four games to work”, Almada considered. He was referring to the games that remain from the South American qualifier to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The 52-year-old strategist coached Barcelona for the first time on June 27, 2015 in a 3-2 victory at Independiente del Valle. He achieved the Ecuadorian championship in 2016 and in the 2017 Copa Libertadores he advanced to the semifinals. He said goodbye to the country in April 2019.

The current board of Alfaro Moreno, who was sports vice president of the Canarian club between October 2015 and December 2018 (resigned), took office in December 2019. His administration covers the four-year period from 2020-2023. (D)