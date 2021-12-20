HOF overview in the next 5 years

There are three big-name candidates who, without knowing what will happen in the 2022 season, could technically be part of this group: Dominican Robinson Canó, Cole Hamels and Justin Verlander. However, all three could return and it appears that they all intend to do so, which would delay their eligibility. (That said, when Verlander gets to that point, he’s shaping up to be an immortal in his first year on the ballot.) As for Braun, his relatively short career (14 seasons) and ties to doping (including his suspension in 2013) seem to weigh too heavily against the six-time All-Star bid, despite several good achievements. important.