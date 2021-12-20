How much does Mariah Carey earn for her Christmas hit?

Mariah Carey She is one of the most successful female singers of all time, to the point of being considered the “supreme songbird” by the Guinness Book of Records. The 56-year-old artist is the interpreter of “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, one of the most popular Christmas carols of all time.

This song is one of the singles from the fourth album by the American called “Merry Christmas” and released in 1994. Since its premiere, the song is already an icon of all the end of the year In many countries of the world, it is widely used in Disney theme parks and different types of covers and versions have even been made.

How was “All I Want for Christmas Is You” born?

Back then, Mariah Carey She was married to the music industry businessman Tomy Mottola, Thalía’s current husband, and together they wanted to produce an album of Christmas in which the composer Walter Afanasieff was involved. At the beginning of 1994 they began to write the songs, but until then, they did not believe that it was going to be very successful.

“There weren’t a lot of artists with Christmas albums. It wasn’t a known science, and there wasn’t anyone making great new Christmas songs. So we were going to release it as a kind of reminder every day of ‘Hey, we’re producing a Christmas album. It’s not a big deal, ‘”the composer recalled.

The composition of “All I Want for Christmas Is You“It only took Carey and Afanasieff fifteen minutes, and their recording took place in August 1994. When he heard the artist sing it, he was completely perplexed by the melody and musical scale she used, and that’s when it happened. He says he was going to revolutionize the market.

“Mariah would call me and say, ‘What do you think of this clip?’ We talked a bit until she got the lyrics to be well coordinated and finished. And then we waited until the sessions started, which was in the summer of 1994 when we got together in New York and started recording. And that’s when we heard her. singing on the microphone for the first time, and the rest is history, “said Afanasieff.

How much money does Mariah Carey make for her Christmas carol?

At the beginning of December of every year you can listen to “All I Want for Christmas Is You” whether it is an advertisement, on a program, in a movie or a series. This song is the anthem of Christmas and Mariah Carey Not only has he sung it in many places, such as on New Years Eve at the classic New Year’s Eve show in New York’s Times Square, but he has made a fortune.

In 27 years, this Christmas carol generated more than $ 54 million, of which Mariah Carey charges nearly $ 1 million a year in royalties. To this is added the money that he raised for all his presentations, merchandising, events and he has even had a menu in the McDonald’s fast food chain.

In the official channel that the singer has on YouTube, the video has 714,091,155 views since it was published 12 years ago. It should be noted that “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is one of the songs with the most records in history: it is the 12th best-selling single and the only song that remains a success after four decades.