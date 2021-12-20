In a bikini and tanning her body: the scene that Alicia Machado misses from ‘La Casa de los Famosos’

Since its inception, Alicia Machado has been in the limelight of her followers because of how controversial she is. However, since she lost eleven kilos and was the winner of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, the interest of the fans to follow each step she takes has risen, and they do not stop flattering her new figure.

Precisely, the Venezuelan remembered one of the episodes that she lived in the reality show that made her worthy of the final award, where she was seen wearing a micro bikini and applying suntan lotion in a rather sensual way while the camera captured her.

With a printed swimsuit, sunglasses, a red cap and heels, ‘La Machado’ was recorded with a pan while she was sunbathing and her body was golden. “Good morning my people. Today we miss the sunny Saturday at ‘La Casa de los Famosos’. Happy Saturday of sun, sand and sea, “he wrote in the publication of the video that he shared on his Instagram account.

In recent months, Alicia has shown her most daring, free and sexy side through her social networks. In addition to receiving the support of the public, in several interviews she has assured that she feels fuller than ever at this point in her life, not only because of her professional success, but also because of the freedom she feels with her transformation.

And although it seems that the love that he proclaimed on social networks with Roberto Romano did not turn out as well as it seemed, that has not been an impediment for the former Miss Universe to bet everything for a 2022 full of good news. “More sure of myself than ever, grateful to the love of my audience, single, with an armored heart and vaccinated”, He wrote in his last post.

Did Alicia Machado lie to her followers?

But, not everything is rosy in Machado’s current life. Just a few hours ago the accusations against him ran like wildfire, as they say that he could have lied to his fans about his method of losing weight.

“Alicia, please tell me the truth … How did you lose 11 kilos in such a short time? I don’t think it was diet, since the ball or the bariatric is in fashion. Tell me to make me that pod now”Was one of the comments that sparked the wave of rumors against him. Since on more than one occasion Alicia herself has given “the secret” with which she managed to lose those extra kilos, and has insisted that it was with diet, good nutrition and exercise.

But quickly the Venezuelan defended herself and clarified the issues: “My doctor Miguel Gou can explain my 13-week diet to lose those kilos. Not everything is operating rooms! ”, sentenced.

Alicia is not the first artist accused of lying about her weight loss. The same thing happened recently with Adamari López, who after showing her incredible transformation and renewed figure, has been applauded by many but also questioned by others who say the “gastric sleeve” was done.