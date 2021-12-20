Julio César Chávez Jr beat David Zegarra in a close unanimous decision

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 18.12.2021 23:59:49





Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. had a triumphant return after surpassing David zegarra in fight where returned to leave doubts of its scope, despite the fact that he had promised that he would arrive powerful and with great preparation in order to please the spectators.

The Peruvian was able to take the fight to the cards and there The Mexican was awarded the victory by unanimous decision, although the question remained in the air again if it was really deserved, since in most of the meeting a difference was not noticed, in addition to records were never mentioned.

Inclusive, the first episodes were dominated by Zegarra, who with little could impose conditions on a Chávez who sought to go forward, but was not able to find the body or face of his rival.

It was until the sixth episode when the Sinaloan finally began to look better, thanks to an interesting combination of blows that occurred in the middle and in which the South American was affected. A bit of excitement for the spectators.

The rest was brought with intelligence to Chávez, who He took advantage of his greater reach to hit, but he did it without looking like an imposing fighter, since his good shots were sporadic, although enough to convince the judges.

Chávez dad, a bundle of nerves

The great Julio César Chávez Sr. witnessed the fight, although he was not full of fears about how his son was fighting; from his chair again and again he offered recommendations to the Jr. who could not reciprocate.

It should be remembered that in June he himself asked that both Julio Jr. and Omar retire from boxing due to little interest