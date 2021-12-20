Leo Fernández gave his first words as a Toluca player and surprised the fans

Leo Fernández was introduced as a new Toluca player and left brief words after his time at Tigres UANL.

Nemesio Díez dressed up to present the star signing that Toluca fans were waiting for from Tigres UANL: Leo Fernández. Given this, the attacking midfielder left his first words in the presence of the club president and legend Antonio Naelson Sinha.

The new “10” of all Red Devils He became the new stellar signing of the entity that was eliminated in the playoffs at the hands of Pumas UNAM and caused the departure of Hernán Cristante.

Faced with this situation and before the appointment of a new coach of the caliber of Ignacio Ambriz, the Uruguayan gave his first statements as a new player for the Mexican institution.

“I am very excited as all of you. I don’t get many words, but I want to thank you for everything. I am very grateful. Now we only have to play and enjoy and I will go for the objectives that this club has and we will fight with everything, “said the star in the first instance. charrúa.

For his part, the president of the club was just as excited: “Today he is making an effort not only to form a team that will compete on the field. We brought in a proven and hierarchical technician and the investment in infrastructure will continue. We are going to continue with a clubhouse in Metepec ”.

Finally, he sent a heartfelt message to the fans: “Today I am in front of two figures, one next to me (Sinha). Yesterday I saw the networks that if Leo came, they would put a statue on me, but I don’t want that, but for them to fill the stadium and not because of me, but because of the players and the efforts of the Diez family and Don Valentín ”.