Leo Fernández will wear 10 on his return to Toluca

As they do in Europe With the great signings, Leo Fernández had a special reception in his presentation as a new reinforcement of the Red Devils of Toluca at Nemesio Diez Stadium.

Leonardo Fernández appeared wearing a Devils jacket, But what stood out the most when he left the dressing room and headed for the playing field was that he carried a guitar in his hands with badges of the Mexican team.

After reaching the center of the field, he signed the guitar and was introduced by the board headed by the president Francisco Suinaga and the sports director Antonio Naelson “Sinha”, who gave Leo the number 10 that the Brazilian wore so many times in his stage as a player. Leo Fernández used the 18 when he was with the Devils a year and a half ago.

“It is a historic day, an unprecedented effort, a tireless commitment from the Diez family and particularly from Don Valentin, and yes, here is his heart, here is the heart of Don Valentin, Suinaga said.

It should be remembered that Leo Fernández played for Toluca in the Clausura 2020 and it became an indispensable element in just 10 games where he managed to score 8 goals to be the best player in that tournament that was suspended due to the pandemic.

Three tournaments later, Leo Fernandez He returned and the board wrapped him up as a star signing for the team with a special presentation before reporting to the first team he leads Ignacio Ambriz, who also arrived to start the Closing 2022.

“Leo Fernández will work on the court like the rest of the team, us out and you (fans), hand in hand with us to raise one more glass, “said, on the other hand, Sinha.