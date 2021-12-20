Maximum alert in England: an outbreak in Draw Martínez’s Aston Villa could lead to a suspension from the Premier League

An outbreak of coronavirus cases at Aston Villa forced him to suspend his match against Burnley in the Premier League (Reuters / Andrew Couldridge)

England has been affected in recent weeks by a Steep rise in coronavirus cases and the world of sport is no stranger to this worrying situation. A large number of matches of the Premier league They have been suspended because of the outbreaks that have occurred within the campuses. This Saturday, the meeting between Aston Villa Y Burnley It was postponed less than two hours before the start due to the number of infections that were registered on the local team.

Through an official statement, Aston Villa – team in which the Argentines play Emiliano Draw Martínez and Emiliano Buendía– He reported that several players from his squad tested positive in the PCR tests carried out in the pre-training session on Friday. Although it did not specify the number of players affected, the club made it clear that all are already complying with isolation according to the protocols established by the Premier League and the country’s authorities.

“The club is very sorry for the inconvenience caused to the Burnley Football Club, and both our own supporters and the Burnley fans who were supposed to attend the game, but we have acted as quickly as possible this morning to minimize the inconvenience,” they explained.

Not having enough players available, the League accepted Aston Villa’s request to suspend the match corresponding to the 18th date of the tournament. In this way, he becomes the sixth duel of the day that must be postponed due to outbreaks of coronavirus in the campuses. The only game that will be played this Saturday will be the one between Leeds and Arsenal, while Newcastle’s against Manchester City, Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea and Tottenham against Liverpool on Sunday, “are scheduled to take place as planned ”, they reported from the organization.

The authorities decided to postpone the meeting just two hours before it started (REUTERS / Craig Brough)

Notably Burnley has already had two games postponed in the last four days. His match as a local against him Watford it was also suspended a few hours before it started last Wednesday.

In this context the meeting that was already scheduled for next Monday becomes even more urgent in which coaches and other club leaders will discuss the situation around the increase in covid-19 cases. Among the protagonists there are varied opinions: there are those who believe that it is necessary to stop the actions momentarily, while others see with good eyes the extreme protocols and continue forward. The versions that have begun to circulate give account of the possibility that the League will stop at least until next December 26, although this decision could also be extended until the beginning of 2022.

Last Wednesday, the Premier league announced the implementation of a health pass to enter the stadiums. It consists of a registration that the fans themselves must make at the sites of their teams where they must prove that they are vaccinated or, otherwise, present a negative PCR test carried out 48 hours before the match.

A day later, the competition authorities issued a statement in which they made it clear that their objective is that the activity does not stop: “Although it recognizes that several clubs are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19, The intention of the League is to continue with its current match schedule wherever possible. The health and well-being of all concerned remains our priority“.

The league has already implemented emergency measures such as the testing more frequently and wearing masks indoors. Its board of directors assesses match postponement requests on a case-by-case basis and “based on existing regulations and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs.”

The situation begins to reach a breaking point amid a worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads throughout the territory. There are already ten games that have been postponed in the Premier during the last week, when only six games had been suspended in the entire last season due to the coronavirus.

