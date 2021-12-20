Mayor defends herself after being suspended for the Final of Liga MX Femenil

After the controversial action in which Stephany Mayor hit Diana García de Rayadas in the face. Lto Commission Disciplinary investigated the case and decided suspend it two matchs. Such a decision will prevent the Tigres player from playing the Round of the Final of the Liga MX Femenil, however, she did not remain silent and expressed her point of view.

The Mexican forward posted a letter on his Twitter account, where stated that it was not his intention to attack to Garcia. In fact, Mayor pointed out that she has never been characterized as a soccer player who plays dirty.

“On Friday there was an incident at Ida’s game with my classmate profession and National Team, Diana GarciaFor this reason, at the request of the rival team, the Disciplinary Commission decided to open an investigation for me, “Mayor said at the beginning of the letter.

“I want to tell you that what happened with Diana García it was never malicious. Even seeing the situation, I approached to offer an apology and yesterday I got in touch with her again to see how she continued with the unfortunate contact. “

On the other hand, accepted the sanction imposed by the Disciplinary Commission. But nevertheless, Could not avoid externalize it feels sad, to the not being able to dispute such an important meeting with Tigres Femenil next Monday, December 20, the day they will face each other for the glory of the Liga MX Femenil.

“Today, With tears in my eyes, I inform you that I will not be able to be on the court this Monday, but I’m sure that all my teammates will show their claws and show what this team is made of. ”

The sanction of the Disciplinary Commission

According to the agency, Stephany Mayor will receive two suspension matches and a financial fine. According to the Commission, the Amazonas forward was sanctioned for “Violent conduct by a Player that the referee and / or commissioner had not warned.”

For its part, Rayadas will also suffer a sensitive loss for this encounter. Christina Burkenroad You will not be able to play the Round of the Final, since he is under observation after the blow to the head that he suffered in the Ida.