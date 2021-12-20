Misfortune or blessing? Lakers numbers with LeBron James on court without Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis will be out of the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers for a few weeks, and suddenly LeBron James will have more responsibilities to take on.

So far, the 2021-22 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA) did not start as Los angeles lakers and his fans waited. Lebron James He has a luxurious squad, but it seems that # 6 is the only one who plays at the expected level, with many disappointments, and now also complications.

It turns out that a piece of news that seems to be terrible is the injury of Anthony Davis. What should be LeBron’s second sword injured his knee in Friday’s game against Minnesota Timberwolves and it will be lost, at least, four weeks of action. Lakers trouble?

Not necessarily. As anticipated, even if your numbers are not bad, Davis hadn’t had such a good season. His aggressiveness to attack the rim was low and his effectiveness in medium and long distance shots, something he likes to do, they were among the worst in the entire league.

So the record of 16 wins by 14 losses, which brings them to an average just above .500, is largely thanks to James, who has 25.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists. Now, The king will have to take on even more responsibilities with the wave of Coronavirus attacking those of Frank vogel, in addition to the absence of AD.

LeBron James without Anthony Davis on court with Lakers

But what is illuminating are Bron’s numbers without Davis on the court with Los Angeles this season, showing that the team is better without the giant ?: The franchise beats its rival by 27 points when James plays without AD on the court, which is better than what they achieve when they are both together. Are they better off without it?