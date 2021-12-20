New images of tennis player Shuai Peng spread in China

AFP

Beijing, China





A journalist for a Chinese state media on Sunday published a new unauthenticated video and photo of tennis player Peng Shuai, whose situation worries the world of tennis after his accusations against a former Chinese leader.

Qingqing Chen, a journalist for the Global Times, tweeted a seven-second video of the former world number one in doubles talking to the former basketball star. Yao Ming.

According to the journalist, a friend sent him the video, which was recorded during an event promoting Nordic skiing in Shanghai.

So happy to see some of these prominent Chinese sports stars, besides Yao Ming and Peng Shuai, also, Olympic sailing champion Xu Lijia and table tennis Wang Liqin, cheer for ice sports ahead of @ Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/3xP5CyrPhX – Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) December 19, 2021

Peng Shuai indicted former vice prime minister in November Zhang gaoli to force a sexual relationship with her three years ago.

His message, posted on a social network, was quickly censored and the 35 year old tennis player disappeared from Radar for three weeks, causing concern in the tennis world.

The image posted on Sunday shows Peng shuai posing with Yao Ming and two other prominent figures of Chinese sports: the navigator Xu Lijia and the former table tennis player Wang Liqin.

Behind them, you can seel Yangpu bridge from Shanghai and the banner “FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour“.

The stage of Shanghai of this circuit of Nordic Ski took place on Saturday, according to the state media CGTN.

Usually in China can not access Twitter, and can only be used by people who have a VPN.