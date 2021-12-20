New Jersey COVID-19 infections increased by 80% in the past week – Telemundo New York (47)

New Jersey, like New York, is reporting an increase in daily COVID-19 cases nearing an 11-month high.

The Jardín State reported 6,533 new cases on Sunday, this being the second highest day of positive infections and the fourth day above 6,200. The most recent single-day report is an increase of more than 85% from last Sunday.

Hospitalizations also increased 14% in one week to the levels last recorded in April.

VACCINE UPDATE: 14,714,755 total doses have been administered in New Jersey as of 9:30 AM today. 💉6,350,702 individuals who live, work, or study in New Jersey are now fully vaccinated 💉Learn more: https://t.co/wzXaqEnqSN – Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 19, 2021

On the last day for which data was available, the State noted that about one in eight COVID-19 tests across New Jersey came back positive, as of April levels.

“This pandemic, and I say it with the greatest of hearts, will get worse before it gets better,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “My fear is that we will go back to capacity limits one way or another.”

Across the state, the impacts are growing. This week, Princeton University moved the finals online as cases increased on campus.

The university’s seven-day moving average of daily positive tests more than doubled between December 10 and 15.

The CDC has said that the highly contagious and rapidly spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 is being detected in New York and New Jersey at a rate 4 times higher than in the rest of the country.

In Hoboken, Mayor Ravi Bhalla demanded that anyone who participated in the annual SantaCon event be fully vaccinated and have proof to enter the bars.