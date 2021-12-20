Olimpia defeats Real Spain 2-0 and caresses the four-time National League championship

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- On an inspired afternoon, under an impressive setting and with all the support of his fans, the Olympia has given a strong blow towards the four-time championship by beating 2-0 to Real Spain in the first leg of the Opening Tournament 2021.

This afternoon’s duel at the National Stadium had a great protagonist, the midfielder Jorge Alvarez, who with two goals of authentic crack has Albo very close to his thirty-fourth crown of champion of the National League.

OF INTEREST: Olimpia will play its final 40 and Real España the 22: What you should know before the game

In this way, the Melenudo team has achieved a great advantage for the second leg that will be played on Thursday at 7:00 PM in the Morazán Stadium.

The Merengues have taken a firm step towards a new National League title against an unknown Aurinegro team that this afternoon offered a very poor football version at the National Stadium.

Jorge Álvarez, the great Olympic hero

From the first minutes of the match, Olimpia quickly imposed conditions and was subjecting their rival, generating several dangerous arrivals and preventing a bewildered Real Spain from going over the middle of the field with the ball in their domain.

Little by little, El Albo made himself feel like the lord and master of the match, however the desired goal did not come thanks to the great performance of Luis “Buba” López, who was responsible for the score to fall short this afternoon.

Old León was more in the game and his superiority was reflected on the scoreboard when Jorge Álvarez took advantage of a great pass and with great quality controlled the ball to define formidably against “Buba” López to make it 1-0 in the 39th minute.

The Merengues were not satisfied with the first and took advantage of their soccer superiority to launch in search of a second goal that would allow them to go with a more comfortable advantage to San Pedro Sula and also bring it closer to the four-time championship.

An inspired Jorge Álvarez would have to arrive in the 49th minute to make the score 2-0 with a spectacular volley goal from outside the area that dug into the corner of “Buba” López’s goal.

PHOTOS: Duel of beauties: Beautiful fans adorn the final leg between Olimpia and Real España

Already with 2-0 in favor, those led by Pedro Troglio They would look for a third goal, however they would not be fine in their aim to increase the advantage against a Machine that left a very poor image this afternoon at the National Stadium.

Now the team of Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez must reverse the adversity against the Lions next Thursday, December 23 at 7:00 PM at the Morazán Stadium, where the new Honduran soccer monarch will be defined.

Lineups:

Olympia: Edrick Menjívar; Beckeles, José García, Jamir Maldonado, Javier Portillo; Carlos Pineda, German Mejía, Edwin Rodríguez, José Pinto; Eddie Hernández and Jerry Bengtson.

Real Spain: Buba López; Getsel Montes, Devron García, Wisdom Quaye, Franklin Flores, Mayron Flores, Jhow Benavídez, Alejandro Reyes, Yeison Mejía, Darixon Vuelta, Omar Rosas.

SEE: These have been the heroes in the finals between Olimpia and Real Spain