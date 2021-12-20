Olimpia erases Real España with the magic of Jorge Álvarez and caresses the cup 34

2021-12-19

Smells like a four-time championship. Olimpia beat an unrecognizable Real España 2-0 at the National Stadium in the first leg of the final of the Apertura 2021 tournament in Honduras and caresses the 34 cup.

Albo’s goals were two true jewels of Jorge Álvarez at minute 39 and at minute 50.

The royalty could not count on their scorer, Ramiro Rocca, who was isolated prior to the match on suspicion of covid-19.

“Buba” was insufficient to contain the white gale

Those led by Pedro Troglio from the start of the meeting took control of the game with a midfield made up of Jorge Álvarez, Carlos Pineda, José Mario Pinto and Edwin Rodríguez.

The white gale broke early. Pinto had the first at minute 6, but he found a huge Luis “Buba” López and with his right hand he sent her out.

Bengtson, Rodríguez and Eddie Hernández continued the siege, but Buba showed why he is the goalkeeper of the Honduras National Team and covered everything.

Olimpia understood that to overcome the Aurinegro goalkeeper’s fence, he had to make a work of art and this arrived at minute 39 at the feet of Jorge Álvarez.