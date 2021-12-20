Olimpia erases Real España with the magic of Jorge Álvarez and caresses the cup 34

2021-12-19
Smells like a four-time championship. Olimpia beat an unrecognizable Real España 2-0 at the National Stadium in the first leg of the final of the Apertura 2021 tournament in Honduras and caresses the 34 cup.
Albo’s goals were two true jewels of Jorge Álvarez at minute 39 and at minute 50.
The royalty could not count on their scorer, Ramiro Rocca, who was isolated prior to the match on suspicion of covid-19.
“Buba” was insufficient to contain the white gale
Those led by Pedro Troglio from the start of the meeting took control of the game with a midfield made up of Jorge Álvarez, Carlos Pineda, José Mario Pinto and Edwin Rodríguez.
The white gale broke early. Pinto had the first at minute 6, but he found a huge Luis “Buba” López and with his right hand he sent her out.
Bengtson, Rodríguez and Eddie Hernández continued the siege, but Buba showed why he is the goalkeeper of the Honduras National Team and covered everything.
Olimpia understood that to overcome the Aurinegro goalkeeper’s fence, he had to make a work of art and this arrived at minute 39 at the feet of Jorge Álvarez.
In a lethal backlash, Jamir Maldonado served her to Eddie, who initially served her to Álvarez. He was left alone in front of “Buba” and coldly took a ‘Vaseline’ out of the hat and sent it to put away.
Another jewel of Álvarez y el albo dreams of the 34 cup
In the complement, Real Spain started hesitantly and in the first two minutes Mayron Flores and Yeison Mejía received yellows.
The whites took advantage of this. They put their foot on the accelerator and at minute 50 Álvarez returned to dispatch another work of art.
In a corner kick that Edwin Rodríguez charged, the professor’s defense half rejected, it was left to Álvarez who on the front settled down and without letting it fall he took a cross shot that went to the corner.
Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez He tried to rebuild his team with the entry of Maykel García, Carlos Bernárdez and Júnior García, but Olimpia looked closer to the third than the “Machine” of the discount.
Time was up and in the end Olimpia celebrated the victory in front of her fans. The Grand Final will be played on Thursday, December 23 at the Morazán Stadium. For the whites the tie will be enough to raise the scepter, the aurinegros need to win by two goals difference to force the extension.
Data sheet:
Olympia: Edrick Menjívar; Javier Portillo, Brayan Beckeles, José García, Jamir Maldonado; Carlos Pineda, Jorge Álvarez, Edwin Rodríguez, José Mario Pinto, Eddie Hernández and Jerry Bengtson. DT Pedro Troglio.
Min. 67
Enter: Jorge Benguché
Off: Eddie Hernández
Enter: German Mejía
Off: Carlos Pineda
Min. 75
On: Josman Figueroa
Off: Edwin Rodríguez
Enter: Cristian Altamirano
Off: José Mario Pinto
Real Spain: Luis “Buba” López; Franklin Flores, Devron García, Getsel Montes, Wisdom Quaye; Mayron Flores, Jhow Benavídez, Alejandro Reyes, Yeison Mejía, Darixon Vuelta and Omar Rosas. DT Raúl Gutiérrez.
Min. 41
Enter: Kevin Álvarez
Off: Wisdom Quaye
Min. 76
Enter: Maikel García
Off: Jhow Benavídez
Enter: Carlos Bernárdez
Off: Omar Rosas
Min. 90 + 2
Enter: Júnior García
Off: Mayron Flores
Yellows: Brayan Beckeles, Getsel Montes, Yeison Mejía, Mayron Flores and Kevin Álvarez.