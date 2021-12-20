Proof that Shakira and Piqué’s son does not like sports but does like art

The Colombian singer showed off her son MIlan on social networks with whom she shares her musical tastes.

Jairo Martínez, Shakira’s former manager, had already anticipated this in an interview he gave to “Suelta la Sopa”, a Telemundo cycle. There, the close friend of the Piqué family confessed to the viewers that Milan, the son that the couple had in 2013 and Sasha born in 2015 shared more passions with their mother than with their father.

The children of the couple who have been together for more than ten years seem to be more interested in the artistic path like the Colombian singer than in sports like the Barcelona player.

And now it was confirmed when Shakira shared on her social networks the first concert of her 8-year-old son who can be seen playing the piano with a violinist who accompanies him.

"This virtual concert is a small tribute from Milan to our unforgettable Bela, who left us the best gift, respect and devotion for her own work. Teaching us how to make our children feel that what they do should be the most important thing for us. "Shakira wrote next to the video of the virtual concert.

In this video Milan performs “Night of the Tarantella”, “The can can” and “Spanish Caballero”. But this is not all. Shakira also realized that Milan spends a lot of time with her in the studio and that the minor is very interested in the music production part.