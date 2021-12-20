PSG believes that it has possibilities to renew Mbappé’s contract

Leonardo, PSG sports director, said that the French entity has the great intention of renewing the 23-year-old forward

FRANCE — Leonardo, sports director of the Paris Saint Germain, believes that PSG have a “good chance” of renewing their star’s contract Kylian Mbappé, who last summer expressed his intention to sign for the Real Madrid, and that the next one will be free.

In an interview with the station Europe 1 which is broadcast tonight and whose content has been published in part by the newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, the sports director of the PSG He insists that the French capital club would like to keep him “for as long as possible.”

He acknowledges that the current one is “a very particular situation because we are talking about the best player in the world who ends his contract.”

Mbappe, who will be 23 years old, arrived in Paris in 2017 from Monaco and as of January he could commit to another team if he did not want to accept the proposals made by him. PSG.

Leonardo He assures that he has a “very direct relationship” with the striker and with his family, both with the father and with the mother, and denies that there are problems.

“It can be said – he acknowledges – that there have been times when we have argued in a more heated way, but that is part of how a relationship is built.”

In any case, the sports director insists that “if he decides to stay, he will stay because it is what we want. I think they live all this in a very calm way. But it is a complicated situation because we would like him to stay for a lifetime and we have to respect him. I think we still have a good chance.

Leonardo emphasizes that this context is not affecting the game of the young French international: “Kylian he carries out his role as the best player in the world so well that nothing in his environment has a real influence on his result, on his daily life, on his humor. “

On the contrary, he considers that for him it may be “like a new motivation”.

The sports director is also not deprived of defending the coach, Mauricio Pochettino, which is criticized because, beyond the good results so far, the style of play is not convincing.

In his opinion, the changes he has introduced since this summer need some time to adapt. Leonardo is convinced that there is a good chance that this will be “a truly unforgettable season”.