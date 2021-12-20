PSG ‘stole’ Messi from Barcelona in record time; How long did it take?

Editorial Mediotiempo

One of the most famous signings of the summer was that of Lionel Messi to PSG, well after being his entire career at Barcelona and when it seemed that he would finally renew, he gave his abrupt exit, which would not have taken so long to materialize, because Leonardo, sports director of Parisrevealed how long it took to convince him.

Messi It’s one of the FC Barcelona icons and one of the most outstanding players in the world, so his signing with him PSG surprised to own and strangers, more when everything pointed to not leaving Spain.

How long did it take for PSG to stamp Messi’s signature?

According to an interview that Leonardo awarded to ‘Europe 1’, revealed that the talks with the Argentine they were quick and clear, It took them around 3 days to reach a final agreement and that is how they reached Ligue 1.

“We closed Leo in three days. Frankly we thought he was going to stay in Barcelona, we were surprised that this was not the case. When we contacted him it was fast reach an agreement, since it seems that he was always interested in the team ”, Leonardo confessed.

Messi is one of the great PSG stars but has also received multiple critics, well has not scored so many goals or given so many assists as I did in the Barcelona, for which Leonardo has defended it, since he considers that him and Mbappé with their pillars.

“Criticize Messi? Whoever does it does not understand. If you look at the statistics, his first months in Paris are spectacular. He and Mbappé have generated almost all the goals of the club this season. Nobody asks you to run 12 km per game. He has played the same way for twenty years. He’s a genius ”, he confessed.

In the present season Lionel messi has disputed 16 games between Ligue 1 Y Champions League, where it adds a total of 6 goals and 5 assists; Together with Mbappé and Neymar they have guided the team, but being one of the best in the world, the demands will always be higher and higher.