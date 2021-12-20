Sevilla FC vs. Atlético Madrid – Game Report – December 18, 2021

(EFE) .- A goal by the Argentine Lucas Ocampos knocked out Atlético de Madrid in the 88th minute, when Sevilla rose to the scoreboard 2-1 in the match of the eighteenth day of LaLiga played this Saturday at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium , after which the Andalusian team is consolidated in second place and makes Madrid out of the Champions League positions.

Felipe Augusto, in the 33rd minute, countered for Atlético de Madrid the one achieved by the Croatian Iván Rakitic at seven, but in the second, when the visitors seemed more intoned in search of victory, it was Sevilla who achieved it despite that in the last minute Joao Félix smashed a ball on the crossbar that could lead to a new draw.

Rakitic and Sevilla celebrate goal against Atlético de Madrid Getty Images

Two teams appeared at the Sevilla stadium with significant casualties and doubts in their game, which in the case of the mattress team, current LaLiga champions, left them thirteen points behind the leader, Real Madrid, after the previous day lost at the Santiago Bernabéu and the previous one against Mallorca at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Andalusian team, meanwhile, reached the appointment second in the table with five points more than the Madrid, thanks, above all, to their effectiveness at home, a condition in which they had won six games so far and only yielded a draw .

Both, who will play next week the matches that were postponed at the beginning of the tournament, had the opportunity, in a demanding match, to dispel some of the uncertainties they have created.

In the casualty chapter, Ocampos returned to the eleven after overcoming an injury, although he could not play a fundamental piece in the center of the field, the Brazilian Fernando Reges, sanctioned for accumulating cards.

It was surprising that Julen Lopetegui lined up youth squad player Iván Romero at the top, who took the place of Rafa Mir, while Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri continues with the medical leave.

At Atlético, without Antoine Griezmann due to a muscle injury and José María Giménez, Stefan Savic and Sime Vrsaljko unavailable, Argentine coach Pablo Simeone re-aligned Luis Suárez and Thomas Lemar, in addition to advancing Marcos Llorente in position to put Kieran Trippier on the right side, and without the Portuguese Joao Félix appearing at the beginning.

As expected, the game started intense and with a first scare that the Argentine Ángel Correa gave to the locals after a failure of the French central Jules Koundé and a shot from far away before the advance of the Moroccan goal Yassine Bono.

But the response did not wait and the Croatian Iván Rakitic, before the seventh minute was up, also made a blow from far away to make it impossible for the Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, which led to Atlético not wasting time to try to take control of the ball.

Sevilla then pressed well to prevent the rival from taking possession of the center of the field and finding Luis Suárez or Correa himself, although Lopetegui’s men found a problem in the form of injury, as the Argentine right-back Gonzalo Motiel was injured and the defense had to be rebuilt with the entry of the Serbian Nemanja Gudelj.

After this circumstance, the visitors found one of their few penetration routes, which ended in a corner, and upon leaving the Brazilian center-back Felipe Augusto won the position well to head the tie after one after half an hour of play.

Later, and shortly before the break, the one who withdrew injured was Marcos Llorente, who complained like Montiel of a muscle problem and was replaced by the Argentine Rodrigo de Paul, while at the start of the second Simeone made Joao Félix enter , at Correa’s site, to look for the presence in attack that his team lacked in the first.

Ivan Romero, Yannick Carrasco Sevilla vs. Athletic Getty Images

In this period the visiting team was better planted although Sevilla, with direct play, also wanted to surprise and so Rakitic had a good but this time he was out in a match that, with those connotations, was open and that in any blow you could decant somewhere.

Thus the final phase of the meeting with the most powerful Atlético was entered, both in possession and in approaches to the area, with what seemed more logical that the visitors could win the fight, but Ocampos, after the crossbar rejected a shot from Danish leader Thomas Delaney at the exit of a corner kick, left the three points in Sánchez Pizjuán.