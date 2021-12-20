Summary Real Madrid vs Cádiz. Goals

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/19/2021 15:58:31





The Real Madrid has run into a wall in the Spanish league and as much as he has tried to score a goal, this time the ideas and the good game escaped before the iron strategy imposed by the Cadiz, which also had the reflexes of goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma for a 0-0 draw.

The Madrid came into this match with a streak of 10 consecutive victories, seven of which were in LaLiga. This streak includes the victory against Atlético de Madrid characterized by his defensive style and a triumph against Inter Milan, which also boasts a good defensive strategy.

That is why the result achieved by the Cadiz who is located in 19th place in the general classification and with his humble squad he snatched a point from the Merengues in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

So what Toni Kroos He tried with a front cross at 55 ‘one of the best goal plays, but Eden Hazard He could not finish off and Ledesma saved to one side. Then at 61 ‘came a pass from Valverde to Vinicius into space, but the forward couldn’t shoot and the option was lost.

Cádiz had his to touch the glory, but Álvaro Negredo shot wide in the area after a great pass from Rubén Sobrino.

Still at 76 Benzema fell in the area after sneaking between several players but no penalty was awarded despite the claims. Once again they exhibited Real Madrid at home with a humble team, something that had not happened since October 27 with a 0-0 draw against Osasuna.