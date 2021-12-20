The auction of Maradona’s assets has ended

87 lots belonging to Diego Maradona were put up for sale, it ended with little movement. Devoto’s iconic house, cars, and more.

December 19, 2021 · 4:31 PM

This Sunday a auction from a large batch of goods that belonged to Diego Armando Maradona. The sale started at 11.27, finished some three hours later and there wasn’t too much movement. You could buy so much from Argentina as from anywhere in the world.

For example, the house of Villa Devoto from Diego Maradona, located in Jose Luis Cantilo 4575, It was one of the goods that did not have offers. The base was 900 thousand dollars and was left deserted in the auction international held this Sunday in a on-line.

The event was transmitted through the platform of the Adrián Mercado Group, in charge of the operation. In the auction they were offered 87 lots belonging to star of football, among which were, in addition to the house of the parents of Maradona.

After the exposure of a video with the best moments of the footballer’s career, the first batch Auctioned was a straw hat with blue ribbon that Diego wore on occasion. The base price was twenty dollars, the first offer that came in was for fifty dollars, until the sale was finally finalized in 320 Dollars.

In addition, it was finished in 520 dollars one Venezuela tricolor cap, which received from the hands of Nicolas Maduro and what did you use in the game against Godoy Cruz, which marked his first success as DT from Gymnastics and Fencing La Plata. It should be noted that said object Maradona ended the losing streak of Wolf and added his first three points like trainer of Tripero.

In an hour They left 29 lots for a total of 13,710 Dollars. The most expensive was the painting “Between Fiorito and the sky”, the lot 22, made by the artist Lu sedova, an oil painting of 1.70 x 1.70 cm.

“With a frame designed by the same artist and hand-carved by Rosa Petit, a craftsmen’s workshop that carried out the work especially for Diez. The painting was delivered to Diego at his home in Brandsen, becoming one of the last gifts he received “organizers noted and the painting was sold in 2,150 Dollars. Meanwhile, the painting with Fidel, the lot 17, 65 x 55 cm., which symbolizes the “Great friendship with Fidel Castro”, was sold in 1,600 Dollars.

Another painting was presented as an object “Much appreciated by Maradona”, it was the work of Marilyn monroe what had Diego Armando Maradona in his house Dubai, of measures 1.96 x 1.48 mts: “Made with Swarovski stones, it was given to him by a great personal friend of Diego’s, a Colombian national, who visited him frequently since they met in Cuba and was leaning on the floor in the large dining room of the house in Dubai, on the other side of Diego’s paintings with Fidel and Chávez “, described the auction house. It was sold in 1,000 Dollars.

At the same value it was bought The Creole guitar autographed by flamenco guitarist Vicente Amigo, with the dedication on the front. “To Diego Armando Maradona, the greatest in history.”