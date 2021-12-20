The Barça annoyed by the behavior of Ousmane Dembélé

Getty Ousmane Dembélé during Barcelona’s game against Osasuna.

Ousmane Dembélé’s future at FC Barcelona remains uncertain, with the forward without a contract in the summer, and the 24-year-old appears to have upset the club bosses with his latest actions.

The Frenchman did not appear at Sergio Agüero’s farewell press conference on Monday, December 13 at the Camp Nou and also missed a staff visit to the Espai Barça Exposition to learn about the future of the Camp Nou stadium, according to Joan Vehils in Sport newspaper.

Dembélé’s absence from both events has been greeted with “widespread anger” by club executives, who are said to be “pissed off” at the forward.

It is not the first team that Dembélé has bothered the Barça bosses. The Catalans were forced to apologize in July 2021 after a controversial video emerged of Dembélé and Antoine Griezmann appearing to mock Asian staff at a hotel.

Hiroshi Mikitani, CEO of the club’s sponsor, Rakuten, was also angered by the video and wrote on social media about the “unacceptable” actions and his intention to “formally protest” to the club.

Aguero’s press conference was an emotional affair, as the Argentine announced that he was taking soccer at age 33 due to a heart condition.

The most emotional video you’ll see today@aguerosergiokun‘s full retirement speech pic.twitter.com/JTJ92Jf4KJ – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 16, 2021

Coach Xavi, president Joan Laporta and the rest of the Barcelona squad attended the press conference to show their support for Agüero, while former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also flew in from Manchester to attend.

Will Dembélé stay at Barcelona?

Xavi continues to trust that Dembélé will choose to stay at Barcelona despite the fact that the forward has not yet signed a contract extension at the Camp Nou. Barcelona offered an update at a press conference prior to the match prior to the visit to Elche, according to Diario Sport.

“He was clear with me, I’m sure he will renew,” he said. “It’s about reaching an agreement between your agent and the club. He knows the project and the importance it will have, that is why I am positive. He is playing well, perhaps without a goal, but he prepared the second the other day and is creating chances. He is someone who can make a difference, who gets into the zone… we are positive ”.

Barcelona is still waiting for Dembélé’s response to his latest offer and is “beginning to assume” that he will not continue his career at the Camp Nou past the end of the 2021-22 season.

Dembélé is free to speak with other clubs as of January 1 and will be able to leave Barcelona as a free agent next summer if he does not renew his contract.

Dembélé faced Elche

Meanwhile, Barcelona sought inspiration from Dembélé in their last La Liga game at home in 2021 against Elche on Saturday, December 18. The Frenchman was called up and entered the 11th starter. Barcelona won 3-2.

Barça enters came into the game with a great need to win after Osasuna prevented them in a draw last time in La Liga. Xavi’s men started the weekend with an eighth place in the table and already 18 points away from first place.

Dembélé has only made three league appearances so far this season due to injury, and has yet to score or assist, but will have to step up with Ansu Fati, Martin Braithwaite and Memphis Depay, all injured.

The Frenchman started and was one of the most experienced players in the starting eleven, with youngsters like Ez Abde and Ferran Jutgla potentially ready to appear in attack alongside the forward.

