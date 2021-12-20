The price of electricity, unstoppable in Spain: It marks the most expensive Saturday in history

The price of electricity in the wholesale market (pool) has been placed for this Sunday, December 19, at 319.63 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), which represents an increase of just over 4% compared to that set for this Saturday, in which it will be its highest price in the historical series.

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price will be recorded between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., when it will be 350 euros / MWh, while the minimum will be 274.9 euros / MWh between 04:00 and 05:00 in the morning.

With this new rise, electricity will mark a new historical maximum, the fourth of this week, ahead of the 309.2 euros / MWh of last Thursday, and the 306.33 euros / MWh registered this Saturday.

In addition, the price for this Sunday, the day when economic activity decreases and energy demand is lower, will exceed the barrier of 300 euros / MWh for the fourth time.

If the price of electricity on this Sunday is compared with that of the equivalent day last year, when it was paid at 43.42 euros / MWh, this is more than seven times higher.

So far this month, the price of electricity stands at an average of 239.7 euros / MWh, almost 40 euros above the value of October (200.06 euros / MWh), the most expensive month in history till the date.

If current December values ​​are maintained, 2021 will close with an average price above 110 euros / MWh, more than triple that of last year, the cheapest in the last 17 years thanks to the drop in demand and prices that caused the pandemic.

The prices registered in the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated tariff or PVPC, to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply in the free market.

Behind the price increase are the high prices of gas in international markets and of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which during 2021 have been setting record highs month after month.

As for the rest of European countries, in the United Kingdom the megawatt hour will be paid this Sunday at an average of 280.51 pounds (about 331 euros), while in Germany it will do so at 119.67 euros; in France, at 342.16 euros; in Italy, at 334.32 euros, and in Portugal, at the same price as in Spain by sharing the market.

(With information from RT and El Día de Segovia)