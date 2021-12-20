The team that would rob Chivas of the possible signing of Santiago Giménez

Santiago Giménez was put as an option for Chivas to arrive as a reinforcement, but would end up in another club.

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara They continue without announcing a single official reinforcement for the 2022 Clausura tournament, and this time they could lose another footballer who has sounded like a possible reinforcement for the Flock.

Santiago Gimenez it was one of the options that Chivas would have had in mind to add to his forward, after they only scored 15 goals in the entire Apertura 2021 tournament, however, the forward of the Blue Cross I could end up playing for him Athletic of Sna Luis.

According to ESPN, Santiago Gimenez would be the only player who saint Louis I would accept in exchange for the central defender Unai Bilbao, who has become an obsession for him Blue Cross and that according to Récrod, he will not renew a contract with the Potosí team.

How much would Chivas have to pay for Santiago Giménez

If Chivas I would like to sign Gimenez, would have to pay for him, because according to Transfermarkt, the forward has a contract with him Blue Cross June 2023, so it would have to pay 4.5 million dollars, which would be very complicated given the economic situation it is in Chivas.