These programs are unnecessary in Windows and it is better to uninstall them | Technology

As in practically all operating systems, there is software pre-installed on the device that can be quite useless to have there, since all it does is take up space. The same thing happens in computers and there are programs that are already installed that are not going to serve us and that we should delete. We tell you which are the ones that we consider that should not be there.

It is clear that there is software that we have not installed on the computer, which already comes with the version of Windows that we have (many installed by the brands of devices themselves), which could be useful for our day to day and, therefore, We can make the most of it and take advantage of it.

The problem is when that software does not work for us, that is, it is installed, but it really does not make sense to have it, either because it is duplicated with Windows’ own functions or because companies no longer update them, among other circumstances.

As is evident, this software must be deleted, but this path may be a little different depending on which Windows we have installed.

If we have Windows 10 or Windows 11 the road is as simple as going to the System configuration, click on Applications and then in Applications and Features. There we will see the list of what we have installed and we can delete it.

Instead, if you are using Windows 7 or 8 you must click on the start button and search Programs and characteristics to open the list of installed programs.

Let’s see which are the applications that we should uninstall from Windows.

Quicktime

QuickTime is an Apple video player that has been totally obsolete, since since 2016 it has not received support from the Cupertino company for its version in Windows.

It is a software that has even been talked about having vulnerabilities that could be critical, since it has not received any security patch for a long time.

If you need an alternative the best you can have is VLC.

CCleaner

If you have this software on your computer, the best thing you can do is delete it, even though it is a program that allows you to clean your computer from junk files.

This was a program that it worked great until it was acquired by another company, at which point data that had nothing to do with its mission began to be collected, updates were installed without permission and even from some field it was even said that it installed malware.

For these reasons it is not a reliable software and it should disappear from our computer.

uTorrent

uTorrent was for a long time the reference in programs to download torrent files. The problem is that for a long time anomalies have been detected that make it not a reliable software.

In 2015 it was the moment where the worst of uTorrent was discovered. It was learned that it included a secret cryptocurrency mining app without the whispers having any information.

Although this is no longer the case today, we believe that it is a better alternative to use qBittorrent.

Adobe flash player

Having Adobe Flash Player is currently quite useless, since it ceased to be compatible on January 1, 2021.

You should uninstall it from your computer, since when not receive any kind of update from Adobe, you might have some kind of security problem.

Also, nowadays it is unnecessary, since modern browsers no longer need it.

Microsoft Silverlight

Silverlight is an Adobe Flash-like program that once enabled rich media content in your browser.

Today is a totally outdated software, since browsers like Firefox, Chrome or Edge are not supported. The only one that does have compatibility is Internet Explorer, because there may be certain parts of Windows 10 that could use it (something highly unlikely), although if we delete it there will be no conflict in the system.

WinRAR

It is a tool that years ago could be one of the best, but is currently it has become outdated and it continues with the “shareware” license, an old concept.

When you install the supposed trial version it tells you that you have a few days to buy the good version, however, they never block the one you have and you can continue using it for as long as you want.

It is not that it is a bad tool for its task, however it is true there are others that are more modern and that they are better up-to-date, so WinRAR lags behind.

Manufacturer’s bloatware

In most of the occasions that we buy a computer, within the operating system they come apps pre-installed by the manufacturer, something called Bloatware.

What this Bloatware does is that, apart from the brand’s own tools, which many times what they do is enrich the operation of the same, the manufacturers themselves install third-party software with those who have some kind of agreement.

Many times these pre-installed programs are counterproductive because they can install trial versions that you will have to pay later if you want to continue using, although other times it is a duplicate software that is pre-installed and you may find yourself with two mail programs, several browsers and things like that.

That is why we must be clear about which of these programs we really want and which we can delete, because we are not interested in them continuing to occupy space on our hard drive.

Windows bloatware

We can find that the manufacturer has pre-installed many tools to our operating system, but it is the case that some of that pre-installed software is directly from Microsoft and come from your app store.

There may be certain tools such as Xbox or Weather that are not useful for us and for other users that are.

However, it is true that having Candy Crush Saga pre-installed does not seem to be an essential tool and that it helps us to ensure the proper functioning of the entire system. In that case it is best to delete it, since it takes up space that could be used by a more important one.

As you have been able to read, certain tools that at the time could be fundamental, nowadays they should no longer be on our computer because most of them are obsolete, do not receive updates and, therefore, can even be a danger.

The same happens with tools that have been installed by the brands or by Microsoft itself, since some no longer make much sense, others duplicate what there is and others are not necessary for us at that precise moment, although they could be interesting for other purposes .

It is time for you to decide which ones you want to keep and which ones you are going to delete. We have already given our opinion, now everything depends on you.