this is how Real Madrid-Cádiz lived minute by minute at the Bernábeu

2021-12-19

– THERE IS NO TIME FOR MORE! Real Madrid tied without goals against Cádiz in the last game of the year that was played at the Bernabéu. Choco Lozano was injured before the break after a clash with Militao.

94 & # 39; Alaba’s free kick that hits the barrier and the rebound is picked up by Benzema, but the shot is blocked by Ledesma. 92 & # 39; Free kick for Madrid close to the area! It’s the last of the game! 91 & # 39; Casemiro’s ball that Hazard cannot control well and Ledesma comes out to shrink. 90 ‘Three more minutes are added. 88 & # 39; He tried with the left-handed Jovic, but the Serbian got a little dough. 87 & # 39; Madrid takes a corner short, the ball is back to Kroos, who tries with his right but Ledesma avoids both. 85 ‘In Cádiz Jonsson left for Álvaro Bastida. 84 & # 39; And now Madrid is attacking everything, looking for the winning goal. 82 & # 39; Mendy left and Nacho joined Madrid. 81 ‘ NEAR! Benzema’s free kick that Ledesma saves. The shot went to his post, gave the rebound and cleared the defense. 80 & # 39; Militao had gone on the attack and got a dangerous foul on the edge of the area for Madrid. Here may be the first. 77 ‘And Fali went over to Benzema telling him to stop pretending. The Gaul is convinced that there was contact.

76 ‘ CRIMINAL ASKED FOR BENZEMA! The French falls into the area behind a wall with Hazard and claimed the foul. The referee did not grant it. 74 ‘ UUUYYY! Negredo’s shot that goes close to Courtois’s goal. Cádiz wanted to surprise Real Madrid. 71 ‘In Cádiz, Iván Alejo left for Iván Chapela. The second for the visit. 70 & # 39; Change in Madrid: Fede Valverde leaves for Jovic. Send everything to attack Ancelotti. 68 & # 39; Madrid has been imprecise in the last pass. And Jovic is coming. 66 & # 39; Hazard suffers another foul and this time from Alex Fernández. 64 & # 39; Yellow for Cala for a foul against Hazard. 63 ‘Jovic and Camavinga warm up. Both players enter at any time. 61 & # 39; Another good move by Vinicius, but that ends in nothing. 60 & # 39; Madrid tries through Vinicius, but the young Brazilian is lacking fortune.

59 & # 39; Shot by Vinicius after a large cut in, but it goes to the center to Ledesma’s gloves. 57 & # 39; Casemiro’s right hand that goes almost outside. Madrid will now try to open the lock from medium distance. 55 ‘ HAD IT HAZARD! Good cross from Kroos and the Belgian can’t shake his head. It was the first for the white team. 52 & # 39; What Benzema failed only against the goalkeeper, although the play no longer counted for offside. fifty’ UUUFFF! Great play between Benzema and Hazard, the Belgian throws the center of death for Vinicius, but the defense is crossed. 48 & # 39; The whites have Asensio, Jovic, Dani Ceballos, Camavinga and youth Peter González on the bench. 47 ‘In Real Madrid the same 11 players remain. 46 ‘Well, Choco Lozano could not continue due to discomfort and in his place Negredo entered. The first variant in Cádiz. Four. Five’ START THE SECOND TIME!

– TO REST! Real Madrid has not been able to break the defense of Cádiz (0-0). Choco Lozano came out with muscle problems and possibly stays in the locker room for the complement. 45 ‘Just one more minute is added. Lozano manages to recover, but Negredo warms up. 44 & # 39; It seems that Choco cannot continue. He is lying in his sleep and appears to be suffering from muscle discomfort after his impact with Militao. 43 ‘ EYE! The match for Choco Lozano is stopped. The Honduran again had another clash with Militao and the forward takes the worst part. 41 ‘Foul by Choco Lozano on Militao. The Honduran is alone against the world.

40 & # 39; New Lucas center and go back to catch Ledesma. 38 ‘Possession of the ball: Real Madrid with 83% and Cádiz with 17%. 35 & # 39; It seems strange that Madrid turns to the right wing when in the last games all danger is led by Vinicius. 33 ‘And now a bad center to the Casemiro area. Catch Ledesma without problems. 31 ‘Foul by Kroos from the right and ended in a foul on goalkeeper Ledesma. 30 ‘The marker does not move in the’ White House ‘. We continue without goals.

29 & # 39; Encontronazo between Mendy and Alejo. The Cadiz flyer ends up apologizing to the French. 28 ‘Complicated the game for Choco. Militao won’t let him breathe. 26 & # 39; Yellow card for Casemiro for a clear foul on Alejo. 24 & # 39; Choco Lozano’s center from the left, nobody gets to finish off and Alaba checks. 22 ‘ UUUYYY! Great shot by Fede Valverde from outside the area and Ledesma flies to send it to the corner. So far the clearest of the game. 20 & # 39; Choco slips when he was looking for the ball and Militao comes out playing. 18 & # 39; Mendy’s shot that touches the yellow rear and goes to a corner. 16 & # 39; Benzema center that Ledesma leaves alive in the small area, but no one from Madrid can come to connect. The scare passes. 15 ‘Well, the white team tries, but without bringing so much clarity. Cádiz defends well.

12 & # 39; Militao foul on Choco Lozano when the Honduran tried to control. 10 & # 39; First minutes very stuck in the center of the field. 9 & # 39; Fali shot after a corner from Cádiz that had no effect. The visit dared. 7 & # 39; Kroos corner kick and Fede Valverde caught it first, although it was deflected. 6 ‘ NEAR! Good wall between Vinicius and Benzema, the Brazilian receives to shoot, but the shot hits the defense and goes to the corner. 5 ‘Dangerous center of Mendy and the defense of Cádiz responds. Control the archer. 4 & # 39; Long possession of Madrid that ends in a bad pass from Benzema to Lucas. 2 & # 39; Choco Lozano playing alone in front before the departure of Militao and praises. 1 ‘Lucas Vázquez playing on the right in the absence of Carvajal. – THE BALL MOVED! Real Madrid and Cádiz meet for matchday 18 of the Spanish league.

– Karim Benzema, scoring leader in LaLiga with 13 goals, is turning 34 this Sunday. Will you celebrate with triumph? – It is worth mentioning that this is the last game of the year to be played at the Santiago Bernabéu. – One of the novelties in Real Madrid’s 11 is Hazard. Ancelotti had anticipated that the Belgian would start after overcoming the physical discomfort. – Antony ‘Choco’ Lozano He has five goals this season in LaLiga and you already know what it is to score against Real Madrid, as he did it in 2019 with Girona and in 2020 with Cádiz.

Confirmed lineups Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde; Vinicius, Hazard and Benzema.

Cadiz: Ledesma: Akapo, Fali, Juan Cala, Espino; Alarcón, Johnson, Alex Fernández, Alejo; Nephew and Lozano.