This is why they want to sign him! Porto walks to the rhythm of Luis Díaz

The Colombian once again showed why the big clubs in Europe pay attention to him

December 19, 2021 18:37 hs

Luis Díaz, as well as players like Kylian Mbappé or Erling Haaland, will have his own name in the next transfer market, the effective Colombian for many European clubs and this Sunday he again demonstrated his quality with the Porto shirt, being important in the victory against him. Vizela.

Barely 60 minutes on the field were enough for the coffee grower to direct a new victory in favor of Porto, which is leading alongside Sporting Lisbon. Díaz scored the 0-1 after a pass from Otávio, and then gave the assistance to the Portuguese for the 0-2, to then be substituted at the quarter of an hour of the complement in substitution of the Mexican Jesús Corona.

Luis Díaz during the 2021-2022 season has already accumulated 12 goals and 3 assists in 15 games played in the Portuguese league, added to the two annotations he achieved during the Group Stage of the Champions League. Numbers that make it a more than desired piece for adults, both to come out soon in winter and summer.

The leading dragons of Portuguese football, although with just a goal difference with respect to Sporting Lisbon, they have two games left to finish the year, and both against Benfica. One for the Portuguese Cup next Thursday, December 23, and then for the league the following Thursday, December 30.