TikTok | How to download a video without a watermark on the iPhone | Watermark | Applications | Smartphone | nnda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Are you looking for a way to download a video from TikTok no watermark, no need to pay for an app? Well, on iPhone devices, a few simple steps have been discovered to be able to obtain that clip and share it in another application such as Instagram.

Do you know how to achieve it? All you have to do is have the Shortcuts app downloaded on your iPhone . Through it you can use a link that will not interfere for anything in the world in your publications of the app TikTok , nor will it have access to your contacts or messages.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD A TIKTOK VIDEO WITHOUT WATERMARK ON IPHONE

The first thing is to have TikTok updated from the iOS Store.

After that you must enter the video you want to download.

At that time copy the link of the TikTok video.

Now you must enter this Mav Export website . Click on the “Download shortcut” icon.

. Click on the “Download shortcut” icon. At that moment you will see that the Shortcuts app opens and a purple box lands on it.

In this way you can download a TikTok video without a watermark and for free. (Photo: MAG)