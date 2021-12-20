“We are getting used to the idea”: Alex Fernández talks about the death of his grandfather Vicente Fernández

Alex Fernández, son of Alejandro Fernández accompanied his father to two of three presentations that he will offer at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara, one week after the death of Vicente Fernández.

In his approach with the press, in the vicinity of the venue, the son of “Foaly” was questioned about how he feels after the death of his grandfather and it has not been easy for them to offer their first shows a few days after departure. of the “Charro de Huentitán”.

“It is difficult but then there it goes, little by little we are getting used to the idea because then you do not believe it”, he pointed.

In the two concerts that he has offered Alejandro Fernandez in Guadalajara, his son Alex has been very supportive and together they have starred in emotional moments that have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos broadcast on the Internet you can see the moment in which the son of “Foaly” lovingly interprets “Time does not forgive”, a theme dedicated to his father and grandfather.

“Stop, don’t walk to where time runs, give me, better, this moment and wrap the child who loves daddy in your arms,” ​​says part of the song’s lyrics.

Photo: Capture Instagram Stories

@ alexfernandez.g

The sentiment that the 28-year-old put on the subject caused that Alejandro Fernández broke on stage and couldn’t hold back his tears.

Both performed some of the most emblematic songs of the “Charro de Huentitán” such as “The keys to my soul”, “For your damned love”, “I’m going to get out of the way”, “Forever”, “Beautiful darling”, “Here between us”, “In what way do I forget you” and “Back, back”, a theme that Vicente Fernández himself chose to be performed on the day of his funeral.

With this Internet users have recognized the strength of the “Foal” to stand on stage just a few days after losing his father.

Here is the emotional moment of Alex Fernández with his father: