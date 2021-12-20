“We have to play a different game; in football anything can happen “

2021-12-19

Very sad, touched by the result, the Mexican coach of Real Spain, Raúl “Potro” Gutíerrez, He appeared at the press conference where he mentioned that he will seek to lift the team in the spirit to look for the comeback, of which he says that still nothing is written. The strategist clarified the issue of the absence of the Argentine striker and scorer Ramiro Rocca, who could not be from the game due to a health issue. She hopes to count on him for the final match at the Morazán de San Pedro Sula next Thursday. Read. THE STORY OF JORGE ÁLVAREZ, THE FIGURE OF OLIMPIA IN THE FINAL REMOVABLE RESULT: “I think soccer is very capricious in every way; We saw that they took advantage of the location along with the circumstances that existed. We played a very disconnected game and then the next game will be more complex, we have to make the expense but there is nothing definitive. They say that 2-0 is the most misleading score and I do not share, but due to somersault situations that saying has been made. We have to stand up, play a different game, show the Real Spain crest on our chest as it should be and defend it as it should be. The game will be another meeting, complicated but it is football and anything can happen ”.

REASONS TO SEE A TEAM WITHOUT ENCOURAGEMENT: “It is difficult to know, that disconnection begins with the initiative of the game, the shock of the match, the rival who of course did his job to not allow connecting. I am convinced that the team stopped doing many things of which it had been exemplary, showing a structure when playing. When you come practicing a form and in a match you change, what came out today comes out. You have to get the players back in tune and stick with them. It is difficult to explain what happened because you have to talk to them ”. RAMIRO ROCCA’S HEALTH: “These are those circumstances that come to you at the worst time. We had three cold players and Ramiro Rocca was one of them, the one who suffered the most from the disease. Fortunately, they were tested for COVID-19 and came back negative. The others were Kevin Álvarez and Carlos García, that forced us to give another twist to the initial squad. The team had been playing with Darixon on the outside and with Ramiro and Omar Rosas on the inside, when he had that change we had no productivity ”.