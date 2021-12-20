What does Club América’s Sports Intelligence work consist of?

The America club It is getting ready in this winter market to incorporate new elements in order to make the team work at the decisive moments to make a notable difference to what happened this year. Santiago Solari has made its first signing with the arrival of Diego Valdes, But what is required to be valued as an element azulcrema?

He has been the former coach of the Club América Sub-20, Israel Hernández who decided to expose to ESPN the way in which the search for soccer players to arrive at the Nest is carried out, because it is well known that they are very strict in their way of selecting the signings as what happened with the hiring of South Americans, resulting in a meticulous research work to fulfill the requested traits.

Azulcrema selection filters

The first step must be from the coach in charge of America, in this case, Santiago Solari you will have to report the positions you need to reinforce to the Board of Directors of Coapa, with this, it excludes the idea that footballers who are only on a positive streak are admitted, and yes, underlining that it will always be as a consequence of a direct request by the Technical Director, as detailed by Israel Hernández, formerly of América Sub-20.

The Second instance It will be to precisely determine the conditions you request, by specifying the sports skills required on the field of play, this means strength, creativity, offensive and defensive style, agility, leadership, among others. The now coach of Celaya stated that the third filter selection is the most controversial because it is the salary issue, the Eagles They must find elements that fit the budget, resulting in a limitation to hiring footballers from the old continent due to its expensive clauses.

The last request according to what was revealed by Hernandez, is that the players are optimal to have strong internal competition, willing to always fight for ownership with him America club. The former technician explained that he was part of the Intelligence when the archer joined Agustín Marchesín, who quickly earned an important place in the Nest because it met all the requested parameters

Hernandez He also reported that he helped monitor footballers such as Gael Sandoval, Andrés Renteria, Carlos Izquierdos, Diego ‘Pulpo’ González. The America Intelligence has been led in recent years by Hernandez Lash until the Opening 2017 and then being in charge of Carlos Avina, who brought Richard Sánchez, Bruno Valdés, Nicolás Benedetti, Federico Viñas and Mateus Uribe.