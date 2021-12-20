WhatsApp will have new updates for the year 2022

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging applications in the world, and in 2021 it was loaded with news. Now the app could launch many important improvements, reported the specialized portal ipadizate.

In the last days, possible news that WhatsApp is working on have been leaked, many of them could arrive as of next year.

(See also: WhatsApp reinvents itself with the temporary messages function; how to activate them)

WhatsApp improvements for 2022

The first novelty is in the creation of communities within the application. They would be groups of users who talk about a certain topic and are expected to be somewhat larger than the groups that are currently known.

Another update is the sticker store. In recent years, the company has come a long way in that regard. They ensure that WhatsApp is testing a store within the app to buy stickers.

The third advance is the ability to react to messages with an emoji. It is something similar to what iMessage does on iPhones.

Now instead of answering messages, you can react with the emoji that the user wants.

Read also













Progress in privacy is something many users expect and the company has been working on a novelty for some time that will be ready in the coming months.

This function will add the option “My contacts except” in the last time option, de way that you can choose the users who can see the last connection time, instead of being able to show it to everyone or no one.