Why the drastic increase in coronavirus cases in New York? Expert explains | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Alejandro: The New Explosionof cases of coronavirus saíaChristmas worries. becauseEarlier I interviewed thedoctor to understand whatit’s happening.doctor, why is thisexplosion of casescoronavirus? not supposed toat this moment we already havethe vaccines the numbersthey were going down instead ofgo up ?>> some of that many peoplewho was with nothing everseen the virus. I still knowthey can find with the virus.the difference is thatsick they get. we’rebeing patients who areill remain positive. themost of the cases thatthey go to the hospital they are notvaccinated. still somevaccinated old man can havethat problem, but the biggestpart does not have theserious complications, aboutall that now we give theantibodies. there are theantibodies in peoplepositive. that prevents it from beingso serious the situation.Alejandro: how much is he playingin favor of the rise ofcases the new variant speaksomicron?>> what happens is that nowe have numbers. we know that inSouth Africa there is reinfection.reinfection means that it islike it’s a new virus andthose who suffered or canhave again. that’s why theinsistence is biggerpeople to be vaccinated. get vaccinatedwhich is important. while you areimmunoglobulins have tothat produces to defend us,better. has already changedseveral times. all see part ofher body that hasn’t changedwhere the vaccine goes and works.so to get the vaccine.Alejandro: apart from the vaccinewhat can we do to get downthis alarming number of cases.New years are coming, meetings,parties, what can we do?>> you have to continue using theshells. that both the flu andother infectious diseaseshave decreased in thisseason. to use allprecautions and vaccinateour people. to the peopleseniors who are going to sit withgrandchildren and children, buthave tested positive it is neverpreferable, even if you have thevaccine, be careful andhave your distancingSocial. obviously they existnew stuff. I hope soonthe pill is offered that isan antiviral that gets thebeginning. there are also theantibodies that getintravenous in the person candecrease intomas that willhave and that theillness.