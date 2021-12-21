$ 100 for people who receive the booster vaccine against COVID-19 – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York City offers cash incentives to people who get their COVID-19 booster dose at city-run sites. The measure goes into effect from now until New Year’s Eve, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

The announcement comes due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, due to the Omicron variant.

Both Moderna and Pfizer have published data showing that their booster doses provide significant increases in protection against Omicron compared to the general two-dose regimen for full vaccination.

In an effort to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases in New York City due to the Omicron variant, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday announced a $ 100 incentive for people to get booster doses at the sites. administered by the city or by Somos.

The incentive will run until December 31.

To find city-run vaccination sites you can visit this website.

A day ago, the mayor warned that his health team expects the current increase to intensify in a short time, which will contribute to an unprecedented increase in viral spread, but this latest wave is expected to only last a few weeks. Here’s the hope.

“We will have a challenging few weeks, but the good news is based on everything our healthcare leadership understands at this point, we are talking about a matter of weeks,” de Blasio said Monday. “We are going to see a very rapid increase in cases. We are going to see a lot of New Yorkers affected by Omicron.”

“What we do know is that Ómicron moves very fast, it is very transmittable,” he added. “It moves fast, we have to move faster. And we know that vaccination helps.”

That seems truer when it comes to preventing serious illness from omicron. There is growing evidence showing that two doses of vaccine are highly effective against the newest variant of interest. The booster dose provides even more protection, Pfizer and Moderna have said their data shows. And any dose of the three COVID-19 vaccines provides more protection than no dose, the CDC director said.

Ómicron has already usurped the delta variant as the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, accounting for nearly three-quarters of all new cases last week, authorities say. There was a nearly six-fold increase in Omicron’s proportion of new infections in the United States in just one week, according to the CDC.

The New York City data only has Omicrons accounting for 1% of all gene-sequenced cases, but so few positive samples are tested like this (3.6% statewide) that the actual count is likely much higher, they say. The authorities. The positivity rates that the five counties have experienced so far this month reflect the higher degree of contagion from Omicron, which is said to replicate up to 70 times faster in the airways than in delta.

As New York City’s top physician recently said, “Omicron has been shown to be the fastest, fittest, and most formidable variant of COVID-19 due to its ability to evade the immune system, meaning those who have already had COVID and those who are vaccinated are more likely to be infected with Omicron compared to previous variants. “

While early data has shown that this variant may be more resistant to vaccines than previous COVID-19 strains, partially explaining the increasing rates of progressive infections, all existing vaccines provide more protection against the variant than any. vaccine, and booster shots multiply that protection considerably, pharmacists say.

Moderna was the last to provide evidence that Monday against her COVID booster and Ómicron. Pfizer has said its booster is very effective, while AstraZeneca reported last week that its antibody cocktail, Evusheld, remained effective against Omicron. More discussion on that treatment is expected soon.