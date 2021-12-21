7 apps and games for iPhone that are free this week

We collect the best applications and games that have been nicknamed to be free in recent days.

From time to time developers put their best apps and games on sale to promote them, and it is the moment that we must take advantage of to download them. Today we review 7 apps and games for iPhone that you can download for free temporarily, since they are normally paid. Are you ready to download them?

CuBuGo | Free 0.99 euros

Unique gameplay. Turn the world to discover new combinations of paths and more connections. Find the right turn to traverse these visually confusing worlds.

Taboo – Official Party Game | Free 2.99 euros

The best of all word games! Have a party on your mobile and play Taboo with video chat! Organize into two teams and describe words in turnsBut don’t use the word to guess or the taboo words on the card! Your team must guess as many words as it can before time runs out!

Cytus II | Free 1.99 euros

“Cytus II” is a music rhythm game created by Rayark Games. In the future, humans have redefined the development and connections of the Internet. Now we can easily sync the real world with the internet world, changing life as we have known it for thousands of years.

Spinny Monster | Free 1.99 euros

Spinny Monster is a simple game, very challenging and addictive.

CropPic Pro – No Crop Square | Free 2.99 euros

CropPic makes uploading full-size photos and videos to Instagram quickly and easily. It also allows you to easily move, rotate, scale or rotate the photo. You can also change the background with tons of colors and beautiful patterns.

metronome pro – beats master | Free 1.99 euros

The metronome and the most powerful drum beats on the App Store.

Carbon BN Filters & Emulation | Free 1.99 euros

Convert your black and white images, duotones and vintage using more than 200 exclusive filters.

This week’s best new iPhone games and apps

Hopefully these games and apps you liked, you have to be so much because every day there are dozens of apps and games that become free for a limited time in the App Store.

