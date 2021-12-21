8 Covid-19 omicron symptoms to watch out for

These are the symptom that characterize the new variant of the covid-19 known as omicron . Some of them are similar to a cold, so it is okay to have them identified.

The group chats were only intended to be dominated by friends catching up on the results of their latest PCR test, thanks to Covid-19. But then: Ómicron.

The recently discovered Covid-19 variant is fueling a further surge in Covid-19 cases across the UK. In fact, the country has registered the highest number of daily cases since the start of the pandemic, with 78,610 new cases confirmed yesterday (December 15).

Women’s Health wants to bring you the latest, expert, evidence-based information on this latest development in the healthcare saga that is shaping our time.

As more information about the coronavirus pandemic develops, some of the information in this article may have changed since its last update. For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19, visit online resources provided by the UK Government, the NHS, and the WHO.

Given that not a full month has yet passed since officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the variant worrisome, scientists still have a lot to learn about Omicron.

Early reports, though limited, indicate that Omicron variant infections may differ only slightly from the cases that experts have seen stemming from the spread of Delta and other earlier variants that were of concern in 2021.

Early tests on Omicron have indicated that it may not cause symptoms as severe as those experienced from Delta infections.

In South Africa, where the first cases of Omicron infections were recorded, the country’s Medical Research Council shared testimony that the majority of patients affected by Omicron infections did not need emergency respirators or oxygen to breathe while on treatment. .

How do they manifest themselves now? WH spoke with Professor Tim Spector, a genetic epidemiologist at King’s College London who, as founder of the Zoe Covid symptom study app, has a front row seat to see exactly how the Omicron variant is affecting patients in the world. United Kingdom.

Below, Professor Spector – and three other infectious disease experts – explain everything they have learned so far about Omicron symptoms and infections. Also, what you need to know if you think you are experiencing an Omicron-related infection.

What are the symptoms of the new COVID-19 variant of Omicron?

‘Cold-like symptoms are the most common,’ explains Professor Spector. And it details that:

“Headache

throat pain

fatigue

runny nose

and sneezing are the main ones. “

“This is followed [más signos clásicos de infección por Covid-19]:

fevers

cough

and loss of smell, more or less in that order. “

“More than 50% of people do not have classic symptoms at the moment,” he adds.

Unfortunately, the consensus seems to be that any cold or flu-like symptoms – including really generic ones like a stuffy nose and headache – may in fact be the Omicron variant, “Dr. Jennifer explains to WH. Rohn, a cell biologist at University College London, adds that the same could be said for symptoms caused by the Delta variant.

The research currently being presented is limited and comes from anecdotes from healthcare providers on the ground in South Africa, explains Dr. Nicholas Kman, an emergency room physician at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Provider reports describe South African patients experiencing great fatigue, but not losing taste or smell, “he explains. Symptoms appear to [de Omicron] they can be milder, such as itchy throat, fatigue or headache, compared to more serious ones, such as fever and shortness of breath. “

But these symptoms also depend on vaccination status, age, comorbid conditions, and a history of natural infections.

Symptoms in unvaccinated people may be more severe compared to someone who was fully vaccinated earlier in the year, or those who have recently received a booster shot.

Research and data provided during the Christmas season can provide a clearer picture of the COVID-19 symptoms that are actually most commonly experienced during an Omicron infection.

Epidemiology expert Dr. Gwen Murphy notes that the first studies of Omicron infections in South Africa were conducted in college students, or younger individuals who may be predisposed to “milder disease,” she adds.

Is the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreading faster?

Early indications suggest that this variant of SARS-CoV-2 is indeed spreading at a faster rate than previous variants.

Estimates based on South African experience allow scientists to postulate that the Omicron variant is at least three times more infectious than the original versions of SARS-CoV-2, “adds Dr. Kman. ‘It may be more contagious than the Delta ‘variant.

Why exactly? It has mutated to be more intelligent than its rival variants, “explains Professor Spector. Omicron adheres better to the mucus layer, breaks down immune defenses better and outperforms the vaccine better. [que las variantes anteriores de Covid-19]”.

Dr. Rohn explains: If we think of coronaviruses as being decorated on the outside with special protruding “keys”, the most transmissible variants tend to have mutations, or changes, in the shape of their keys that allow them to latch onto our keys. ‘locks’ more successfully and access our cells’.

But just because Omicron spreads at a faster rate than previous illnesses does not mean that those affected by this specific strain of the virus will automatically have worse COVID-19 symptoms.

As mentioned above, early evidence from South Africa has led members of the scientific and medical community to suggest that Omicron’s symptoms may not be as extreme as those caused by Delta.

In this regard, Professor Spector is cautiously hopeful: “It is possible, but we are not absolutely sure. It seems to be subtly different from Delta [en la forma en que afecta a los infectados] but not dramatically different. ‘

He continues: ‘It’s too early to talk about hospitalization rates because they always take a couple of weeks. So far, we have not seen many serious cases. That’s not to say they don’t happen, but so far it’s relatively reassuring. “

How to protect yourself from the Omicron variant of Covid-19

The answer of our experts to this question is threefold. First of all: follow the government’s advice to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

And is that the best way to protect against Covid-19 (including infection induced by the Omicron variant) and severe symptoms or death is still to receive a full vaccination.

Those who have been vaccinated before, in 2021, can now receive a booster dose, which is proving to be a crucial defense, according to early research.

Additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine reportedly provide enough antibodies to block even the Omicron variants, according to a Washington Post report on data released by Pfizer and BioNTech released this week.

And the second? Pay close attention to symptoms that you might have previously ruled out, advises Dr. Rohn. “Don’t just wait for that fever, persistent cough, or loss of taste or smell to get tested.”

The third is to be proactive with testing. This, says Professor Spector, is key, given how quickly the Omicron variant appears to be transmitted.

You don’t have to wait for it to be traced, it’s too late, “he explains. And if you meet people, do a lateral flow test a few hours before meeting. Don’t trust a day or two before. And check let no one in your group have cold symptoms. “

Have you been in contact with a Covid-19 positive person recently? Follow the instructions for such situations.

