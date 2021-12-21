A City College Physics Professor Opened A Package And Found $ 180,000 In Cash | Univision 41 New York WXTV

A City College physics professor had the surprise of his life. When Vinod Menon returned to school to teach in person again this semester, he found a cardboard box the size of a toaster.
The box was addressed to “Chairman of the Department of Physics,” Menon’s official title and it contained no less than $ 180,000 in cash.
According to the New York Times, the package was postmarked November 10, 2020 and had been there for more than nine months, first in the campus mail room and then in the physics department office.
An accompanying letter to Dr. Menon explained that the cash was a donation intended to help needy physics and math students at City College.
“Assuming you are a little curious as to why I am doing this, the reason is simple,” wrote the anonymous donor, adding that he “long ago” took advantage of the “excellent educational opportunity” to attend Stuyvesant High School and earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in physics from City College. That, he said, helped lead him to a “long, productive and immensely rewarding” scientific career.
To accept or not to accept: that was the question
“I’ve never heard of something like this,” Menon said in the interview with the Times. “I didn’t know if the university accepted cash, so I didn’t know if they would keep it.”
After a month-long investigation, authorities told university officials that the donor’s identification could not really be traced. It was then that CUNY’s Board of Trustees received authorization to formally vote and accept the gift at its December 13 meeting.
Dr. Menon said the money would have “a huge impact” on the department and that would use it to fund two full-tuition scholarships each year for more than a decade.