A Dominican will head the New York Department of Transportation

New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams today appointed outgoing councilman Ydanis Rodríguez to head the city’s Transportation Department, making him the first Latino to head that municipal agency.

Rodríguez, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, has chaired the City Council’s Transportation Committee for eight years and was in charge of Adams’s campaign in the Latino community.

“Our city’s transportation system faces great challenges, from increasing deaths from traffic accidents to increasing congestion on our streets,” Adams said in the statement announcing Rodríguez’s appointment.

Adams also reported that Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk, of Dominican origin, will continue to lead the Taxis and Limousine Commission, the agency that regulates that industry in the city. Heredia Jarmoszuk was appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio to head the Commission in January 2020.

According to Adams, who will be sworn in on January 1, the city needs leaders who are willing to work from day one to solve problems “and make the transit system more equitable and efficient for all New Yorkers.”

“I know that Ydanis Rodríguez and Aloysee Heredia Jarmoszuk are up to the challenge and I look forward to working with them to keep our city moving forward,” he said.

Rodríguez, for his part, indicated in the joint statement that he hopes to work with various sectors -the Government, activists and the private sector- “to carry out our vision of making New York City the most pedestrian-friendly in the nation. and cyclists. “

“I will continue to seek innovative ways to reduce our dependence on carbon-emitting vehicles and instead build a city that prioritizes sustainability and the safety of pedestrians and cyclists,” he said.

As chair of the Transportation Committee, Rodríguez promoted several initiatives including “Earth Day without cars” and the expansion of the “Citi Bike” bicycle program, which began in the Manhattan metropolitan area, to low-income neighborhoods.