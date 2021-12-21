A protest by Cuban fighter Mijaín López forces INDER to reconsider a decision

The state National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) in Pinar del Río decided to award the wrestler Mijaín López the award for Best Athlete of the Year in the territory, after that the four-time Olympic champion protest his exclusion from that selection.

“They selected me the best athlete in Cuba, in America, in the Olympic Games, how could my province not recognize me?”, the fighter complained in statements to the official telecentre Tele Pinar.

“I have no disagreement, because the one who deserves does not ask, but I believe that the authorities and you (the press) have to put each people in their place,” he questioned, in statements that are not seen frequently in the official media.

“I will not go to collect the award from Pinar del Río, I expressed it today to the president of INDER, because I already know that some people from Pinar del Río do not like me. I am an athlete that what I have done I have done by concept and because I like it. In a workplace you answer for what you have to do, today you are the boss and tomorrow you are nobody and Mijaín López will be there every day, “he certified.

Those words and their publication on Tele Pinar, as well as the reactions of disagreement from various people on social networks, led the provincial INDER to convene an emergency meeting last Saturday and correct the decision.

Later, the sports authorities informed the press that “Mijaín López is a symbol in Pinar del Río, Cuba and the world and has the recognition of all our people and the sports movement,” Tele Pinar quoted.

Without mentioning López’s statements or explaining the reasons for the exclusion, the agency indicated that, “based on the criteria and reasoning of our people and other specialists from the provincial INDER and from different spheres of society on Mijaín’s feat of obtaining his fourth Olympic gold and our province being the only one to have two champions in Tokyo 2020 , it was decided to award the Horseshoe Giant the Best Athlete of the Year award, which he will share on this occasion with the multi-time Olympic and world champion Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo “.

The awards will be presented on December 29 at the José Jacinto Milanés theater, in the city of Pinar del Rio.

Mijaín López, who has been recognized as the Best Athlete of Cuba on several occasions, was designated together with the runner Omara Durand and the judoka Idalys Ortiz as the three best athletes of 2021 on the Island.

The list, drawn up from a vote of journalists from the sports union and INDER, recognized the Greco-Roman wrestler for leading “the male competitors of individual sports and was also distinguished as the protagonist of the main event of a campaign for his four Olympic medals” , something that no other Cuban has achieved.