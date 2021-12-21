“A strange situation difficult to explain”: Tesla sells electric cars from 2021 with old batteries and at the price of new

Elon Musk’s company notes that the range figures for those vehicles can be up to 12% lower, due to assembly with a battery pack made in 2017.

Automaker Tesla is selling one-of-its-kind electric cars with “old” batteries, which would reduce the performance of the vehicles, but Elon Musk’s company offers them as new.

Twitter user Seth Horwitz warned about these types of sales on Monday, calling them “strange.” “Demo vehicles” can be found in the inventory section of the Tesla website. Model 3 of the year 2021 long-range and four-wheel drive for a price above the $ 60,500.

In addition, on the underside of the vehicles it is stated: “the range figures can be up to 12% lower, due to the battery ageAlso attached is a disclaimer notice, stating that the car was assembled with a battery pack manufactured in 2017. “While this pack was new when the vehicle was assembled, its cells have a reduced capacity due to its age, so there may be a reduction of up to 12% in the range of current production specifications, “says the company.

“Confusing” disclaimer

Horwitz supposes which are demo cars from 2017 that suddenly became available, but you question the why are they sold like new.

Specialized portals such as Electrek also describe Tesla’s offer as “a strange situation hard to explain“, and even more so when those vehicles are offered to the customer without any discount. While the Jalopnik portal points out that the disclaimer notice of the automaker is” confusing “, and clarifies that batteries are one of the most important elements of electric cars, so buying a new car with “old” batteries is not the best option.

Electrek turned to Tesla for information on the matter, but the company has declined to comment.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!