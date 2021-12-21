A woman gave birth in a Tesla that was driving autonomously to the hospital

Tesla’s Autopilot system allowed the driver to deliver his wife while the car drove to the hospital

The autonomous driving system in automobiles advances slowly in the most developed countries of the world, and even then, by dropper. Not only for the lack of legislation regarding liability in cases of accidents, but also because it is very complex to combine automation with freedom of movement that people are used to having.

And while a week ago, Mercedes has received homologation for its Level 3 autonomous driving system to circulate only in certain sectors of some Germany highways, other companies like the same Tesla, still wait for a validation of your Autopilot system in that country.

The complete and happy Sherry family, after three months of an unforgettable event

With Tesla, there is some resistance due to the way the brand communicated the Tier 2 implementation to users , in which the driver must be behind the wheel and attentive to traffic and system warnings.

As a result of that situation, several investigations were opened regarding a series of accidents, although almost all were caused by the irresponsibility of their drivers. One of the most representative cases was that of two young people who lost their lives in an accident on a Model 3, as they had sat in the back seat to record a video showing that no one was behind the wheel, but the car required the intervention of a person and there were none within range of the steering wheel to avoid impact.

The Tesla Model 3, with Autopilot Level 2 system, was able to reach the hospital with the supervision of its driver

Anyway, not all news is bad about this Autopilot system. In September this year, in Philadelphia, thanks to the autonomous driving of a Tesla Model 3, a family could receiving a baby who was born earlywhile they were on their way to the hospital. It is the story of Yiran and Keating Sherry, who were getting ready to take their son 3-year-old Rafa to kindergarten, for later Go to the hospital, since the mother was with strong contractions and the birth of the second child of the couple was imminent.

The Autopilot system can take care of driving alone most of the time, but if it eventually needs human intervention, the driver must be vigilant and ready to take control of the car.

But Yiran broke bag midway, then Keating decided to go directly to the health center, and to be able to assist his wife, programmed into the Tesla Autopilot system, the trip to the hospital. When they arrived, the baby had already been born, and they only had to cut the umbilical cord.

The girl’s name is Meave Lily, but the parents confessed that for a moment They evaluated to name her Tess, in homage to the car in which he was born, and to the technology that allowed his dad to help his mom to arrive healthy in this world.

The girl’s name is Meave Lily, but at some point her parents thought of giving her Tess as a middle name

How was it that the car was able to drive itself to the hospital if it is not allowed?

Tesla’s Autopilot system allows you to alternately take your hands off the wheel , but always pay attention to whatever intervention is necessary. Keating programmed the route, and gave priority to assisting Yiran, but most of the time I had one hand on the wheel and was aware of any notice or signal issued by the car.

The Autopilot system periodically requires the intervention of the human driver, who must put his hands on the wheel and take control of the car

What the system actually did, was letting the car make the decisions regarding traffic, but it was not fully autonomous drivingIn fact, what happened was that the car assisted the driver and not vice versa. But when extreme situations like this occur, it is when attention tends to get out of the way and the perfect scene for an accident is created.

In this case Autopilot was taking the best path to get there faster and your radars, cameras and sensors, ensured that the driver could provide help and restraint to his wife, to the unborn child, and to Rafa, who was watching the whole scene from his child seat in the back of the car.

